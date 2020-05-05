Pleasant Prairie board looking ahead to reopenings

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — There’s still three weeks before the governor’s Safer-at-Home order is set to expire, but work already has begun to prepare the village for when that time comes.
Village Administrator Nathan Thiel told the board during its meeting held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic that staff meetings are being held to formulate an action plan.
“Right now, the thought is the public facilities will remain closed to the public until we’re able to actually host public meetings in person,” Thiel said. “... Most likely, I’m anticipating we’ll be doing virtual meetings into the month of June.”
As for other locations in the village, including the RecPlex, those plans will come together with input from Kenosha County and Director of Division of Health Jen Freiheit, Thiel said.
“(She’s) outlining action plans for the various business and retail centers and what tasks they will need to check before they can open to the public,” he said. “We’ve been working on those and waiting for further instruction from the county.”
Gov. Tony Evers established three phases toward reopening the state economy in a second order — which faced a challenge before the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday.
In that order, businesses were divided into “essential” and “nonessential,” with the former within the village all currently up and running, Thiel said.
“Phase 1 will kind of be a soft opening, where retailers and other office organizations can start to have people come and work at their locations and can open their doors for the public to shop,” he said. “Restaurants will most likely be in that Phase 1 and will have requirements for maintaining social distance and so forth to open.”
Parts of the RecPlex could be reopened during the first phase, Thiel said.
“Those parameters will come from the county and state in particular,” he said.
Thiel said village offices likely will open during Phase 2 when larger gatherings will be allowed.
Village seeking grant
The board unanimously approved a resolution to seek a Department of Transportation Economic Assistance grant in partnership with the county for construction work at the proposed Kroger automated grocery processing and delivery facility, 9091 88th Ave.
Kroger plans to construct a 300,000-square-foot facility, along with 30,000-square-feet for office space on the 58.4 acre property, Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris said.
Construction is expected to begin this month, and the facility should be fully operational in two years.
Kenosha County will serve as the agent on the grant, which seeks up to $1 million for partial reconstruction of Highway H for turning lanes, acceleration/deceleration lanes and for driveways. The village will support the county in the application process, Werbie-Harris said.
The project is expected to initially create 350 jobs, and within five years, the site could have about 700 employees.
Project contract awarded
The board unanimously approved a motion to award a contract for $2,593.956.54 to Fischer Excavating Inc., Freeport (Ill.) for Chateau Eau Plaines stormwater improvement project.
Two bids were received by the Feb. 27 deadline. The other came from Reeseman’s Excavating and Grading Inc., Burlington, for $2,998,680.50.
The board previously approved a final resolution for the project at a nearly four-hour public hearing last week. The original resolution was amended to push the payment schedule out a year for affected residents.
According to the approved motion, bills will go out in August and September of 2022, with the full amount payable by Oct. 21, 2022, and an installation plan that covers 10 years of equal payments beginning Jan. 31, 2023.
Also in the amended motion was a stipulation that the interest rate for the repayment be no more than 2% higher than what the village would get to secure financing.
Trustee Mike Pollocoff suggested that a letter be sent to residents to further outline the specifics.
“I’ve talked to some people, and I don’t think they understand how that’s working,” he said.
Village Engineer Matt Fineour said the contract price is “pretty” firm, meaning any additional costs will not be Pleasant Prairie’s responsibility.
“There’s not a lot in there that the contractor can come back and nickel and dime us,” Fineour said. “There’s always opportunities in a project that village staff or somebody could make changes that would affect prices here or there, but in general, the way the project is bid pretty much locks the contractor in pretty firm.”
Any weather delays that could happen would be handled through a deadline extension, Fineour said, and the village wouldn’t incur further costs.
