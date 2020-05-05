Pleasant Prairie board looking ahead to reopenings

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — There’s still three weeks before the governor’s Safer-at-Home order is set to expire, but work already has begun to prepare the village for when that time comes.

Village Administrator Nathan Thiel told the board during its meeting held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic that staff meetings are being held to formulate an action plan.

“Right now, the thought is the public facilities will remain closed to the public until we’re able to actually host public meetings in person,” Thiel said. “... Most likely, I’m anticipating we’ll be doing virtual meetings into the month of June.”

As for other locations in the village, including the RecPlex, those plans will come together with input from Kenosha County and Director of Division of Health Jen Freiheit, Thiel said.

“(She’s) outlining action plans for the various business and retail centers and what tasks they will need to check before they can open to the public,” he said. “We’ve been working on those and waiting for further instruction from the county.”

Gov. Tony Evers established three phases toward reopening the state economy in a second order — which faced a challenge before the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday.