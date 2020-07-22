Pleasant Prairie board OKs twin-home development

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pleasant Prairie Village Board on Monday night approved the conceptual plan for its first twin-home development.

Approved in the plan for the The Summit at Bain Station, located on 7.14 acres at the southwest corner of 83rd Street and 85th Avenue, are 18 single-family lots with nine two-family buildings, which will create 18 single-family units.

Twin home residential buildings are similar to two-unit condominiums — with the main difference that one building is on two separate lots and separated by a shared firewall that runs along the property line.

The developer will be required to construct a new public roadway with sidewalks between 83rd Street and 85th Avenue, which will be called Summit Place. Each lot will have an average size of 11,235 square feet, with each single-family unit having between 1,000 and 2,500 square feet, excluding the garage, decks, porches and basement.

Amendments were made to the comprehensive plan to require each unit to have an attached two-car garage and basement. The anticipated combined cost of each home and lot package will be between $300,000 and $400,000.

The approval Monday came on the heels of the Plan Commission’s approval in June.