Pleasant Prairie board OKs twin-home development
The Pleasant Prairie Village Board on Monday night approved the conceptual plan for its first twin-home development.

Approved in the plan for the The Summit at Bain Station, located on 7.14 acres at the southwest corner of 83rd Street and 85th Avenue, are 18 single-family lots with nine two-family buildings, which will create 18 single-family units.

Twin home residential buildings are similar to two-unit condominiums — with the main difference that one building is on two separate lots and separated by a shared firewall that runs along the property line.

The developer will be required to construct a new public roadway with sidewalks between 83rd Street and 85th Avenue, which will be called Summit Place. Each lot will have an average size of 11,235 square feet, with each single-family unit having between 1,000 and 2,500 square feet, excluding the garage, decks, porches and basement.

Amendments were made to the comprehensive plan to require each unit to have an attached two-car garage and basement. The anticipated combined cost of each home and lot package will be between $300,000 and $400,000.

The approval Monday came on the heels of the Plan Commission’s approval in June.

“This is a new concept for us in Pleasant Prairie,” Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris said last month. “We’ve been doing a lot of research on it, and will continue to do research and work with our attorney to draft the appropriate declarations, just like every other subdivision and every other condo development.”

The new development is located within the Prairie Ridge Neighborhood, which dates back to December 2006, when the Village Board approved a mixed density residential development on 72.4 acres that included single-family lots, condominiums and senior condominiums.

Nine vacant lots remain in The Settlement at Bain Station Crossing, which calls for 43 single-family lots and four outlots on 31.17 acres.

The Landing at Bain Station Crossing, a 108-unit condominium development, has yet to be developed, while The Summit at Bain Station Crossing, which is where the twin houses are located, has a plan for 95 senior condominiums.

