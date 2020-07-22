Pleasant Prairie board OKs twin-home development

The Pleasant Prairie Village Board on Monday night approved the conceptual plan for its first twin-home development.
Approved in the plan for the The Summit at Bain Station, located on 7.14 acres at the southwest corner of 83rd Street and 85th Avenue, are 18 single-family lots with nine two-family buildings, which will create 18 single-family units.
Twin home residential buildings are similar to two-unit condominiums — with the main difference that one building is on two separate lots and separated by a shared firewall that runs along the property line.
The developer will be required to construct a new public roadway with sidewalks between 83rd Street and 85th Avenue, which will be called Summit Place. Each lot will have an average size of 11,235 square feet, with each single-family unit having between 1,000 and 2,500 square feet, excluding the garage, decks, porches and basement.
Amendments were made to the comprehensive plan to require each unit to have an attached two-car garage and basement. The anticipated combined cost of each home and lot package will be between $300,000 and $400,000.
The approval Monday came on the heels of the Plan Commission’s approval in June.
“This is a new concept for us in Pleasant Prairie,” Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris said last month. “We’ve been doing a lot of research on it, and will continue to do research and work with our attorney to draft the appropriate declarations, just like every other subdivision and every other condo development.”
The new development is located within the Prairie Ridge Neighborhood, which dates back to December 2006, when the Village Board approved a mixed density residential development on 72.4 acres that included single-family lots, condominiums and senior condominiums.
Nine vacant lots remain in The Settlement at Bain Station Crossing, which calls for 43 single-family lots and four outlots on 31.17 acres.
The Landing at Bain Station Crossing, a 108-unit condominium development, has yet to be developed, while The Summit at Bain Station Crossing, which is where the twin houses are located, has a plan for 95 senior condominiums.
Collection: Developments in Pleasant Prairie
Here are recent stories focusing on development in the village of Pleasant Prairie in Kenosha County that have been published online and in the Kenosha News.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The future of the Pleasant Prairie Power Plant that closed in 2018 remains uncertain today.
The village of Pleasant Prairie and the steering committee have partnered with RINKA architects, planners and designers to craft a professiona…
Three years from now, May 2020 will likely be remembered for the end of stay-at-home orders in Wisconsin and most other states, the reopening …
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village Board last week cleared the way for a special assessment that will impact homeowners starting next year.
The village of Pleasant Prairie dealt with a collection system sanitary sewer overflow on Sunday, May 17.
The lifting of Gov. Tony Evers safer-at-home orders by the Wisconsin State Supreme Court last week put into motion the beginning of communitie…
Plans for a single-family development in the village of Pleasant Prairie that were sidetracked by the recession in 2008 appear to be nearing reality.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A construction project is in the works on Bain Station Road in the village of Pleasant Prairie.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Most seemed to agree Monday night that a plan to solve storm water issues in the Chateau Eau Plaines Subdivision is needed.
Uline Corp., one of Kenosha County’s largest employers with more than 2,800 employees, is committed to continuing to work through the COVID-19…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A proposal to construct 300 upscale apartment units south of Highway 50 has cleared its first hurdle.
As a kid growing up in Des Plaines, Ill., Sarah Howard had great memories of visiting Twin Lakes and boating on the weekends with her family.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A shared-use path has been proposed for Highway C in Pleasant Prairie.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village Board on Monday approved authorizing closing documents for the sale of 68 acres the village owns in Bristol wes…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village Board has hired an attorney to provide general legal services for the municipality’s day-to-day operations.
Pleasant Prairie Elementary School recently unveiled its first Buddy Bench.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Plan Commission on Monday approved a master conceptual plan for the proposed Creekside Crossing Development with a redu…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Plan Commission approved preliminary site and operational plans for the proposed expansion for Volkswagen Group of Amer…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Conceptual plans for 18 ranch-style, two-unit condominiums proposed for the village’s future downtown area received the app…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A village panel approved plans for two pharmaceutical companies — one that processes medication for critically ill patients…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser and other local officials gathered Saturday and formally dedicated the opening of a ne…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Two proposed subdivisions in the village are headed to the finish line.
IRIS USA is providing 10,000 masks to the United Way of Kenosha County to be sold to Kenosha County organizations and businesses at a signific…
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.