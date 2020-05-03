Pleasant Prairie board voting on stormwater bid

The Pleasant Prairie Village Board is expected to award the contract for the Chateau Eau Plaines Stormwater Improvement project — at a lower cost than originally expected — tonight.
Board members will take up the issue in a virtual meeting that begins at 5 p.m.
Residents can register at www.PleasantPrairiewi.gov/chateau. For those who wish to listen by telephone, they can call 1-631-992-3221 and use access code 632-645-680.
Telephone participants will not be able to actively participate in the hearing.
At a public hearing last week, the board unanimously approved a final resolution for the project at an expected cost of nearly $3 million.
The village received two bids — one for $2,593,956.54 from Fischer Excavating Inc., in Freeport, Ill., and another for $2,998,680.50 from Reesman’s Excavating and Grading Inc., in Burlington.
According to the bid from Fischer, the work is expected to reach substantial completion by Oct. 31, followed by the final completion Nov. 15.
At last week’s hearing, the motion, made by Trustee Mike Pollocoff, amended the original resolution to allow billing to be pushed out until August and September of 2022.
The full assessed amount will be payable by Oct. 21, 2022, and an installment plan that covers 10 years of equal payments begins Jan. 31, 2023.
Included in the amended motion was a stipulation that the interest rate for repayment, which originally had been set at 9%, be no more than 2% higher than what the village would get to secure financing.
The average assessment for the project is $4,347, with a high assessment of $9,330.34 and a low of $688.53.
Kroger grant on agenda
The board will also vote on a resolution to support a Wisconsin Department of Transportation Economic Assistance grant as it relates to the Kroger’s planned automated grocery processing and delivery facility at 9091 88th Ave.
Both the village and Kenosha County will be co-applicants for the grant, and any funds received will be used for a partial reconstruction of Highway H, including turn lanes, acceleration/deceleration lanes and driveways.
Also included in the resolution is a commitment by the county to fund at least 50 percent of the project.
The village Plan Commission in February approved the preliminary site and operational plans for the facility, which calls for 30,000 square feet of office space attached to a 300,000-square-foot building to be used for refrigerated product storage.
Work on the project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022.
Other items on tonight’s agenda are:
Consideration of a preliminary resolution to exercise special assessment police powers in connection with the construction of the Highway 50 sanitary sewer extension associated with the Highway 50 utility relocation project. An 8-inch sanitary sewer relay and extension along Highway 50 will be constructed at 91st Avenue and extending west about 250 feet.
Consideration of a relocation order to authorize the construction of a by-pass lane on Bain Station Road at 85th Avenue for the purpose of public street and utility improvements.
Approval of a resolution designating May 17 to 23 as National Public Works Week.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.