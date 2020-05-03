Pleasant Prairie board voting on stormwater bid

Included in the amended motion was a stipulation that the interest rate for repayment, which originally had been set at 9%, be no more than 2% higher than what the village would get to secure financing.

The average assessment for the project is $4,347, with a high assessment of $9,330.34 and a low of $688.53.

Kroger grant on agenda

The board will also vote on a resolution to support a Wisconsin Department of Transportation Economic Assistance grant as it relates to the Kroger’s planned automated grocery processing and delivery facility at 9091 88th Ave.

Both the village and Kenosha County will be co-applicants for the grant, and any funds received will be used for a partial reconstruction of Highway H, including turn lanes, acceleration/deceleration lanes and driveways.

Also included in the resolution is a commitment by the county to fund at least 50 percent of the project.

The village Plan Commission in February approved the preliminary site and operational plans for the facility, which calls for 30,000 square feet of office space attached to a 300,000-square-foot building to be used for refrigerated product storage.

Work on the project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022.