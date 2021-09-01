Pleasant Prairie briefs: Work moving along at future Kroger Fulfillment Center

Kroger moving along in Pleasant Prairie
Work at the future Kroger Fulfillment Center in the village continues to move along.
The Village Board on Monday night unanimously approved a certified survey map for the facility, 9091 88th Ave.
Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris said the company is looking to occupy the space early next spring.
"They're moving quite quickly now on finishing up the Highway H improvements that will be benefitting Kroger," she said. "I know their intention is to complete those by this fall so everything is ready for them by after the first of the year."
The facility, on 58.4 acres, will include a 30,000-square-foot office building that will be attached to a 300,000-square-foot fulfillment center. The Plan Commission in May 2020 approved the company's final site and operational plans for the automated grocery storage and home delivery facility.
Board looking at changing addresses
A public hearing will be held during the Oct. 4 Village Board meeting to consider adjusting several addresses along Highway ML (122nd Street).
The Village Board on Monday night unanimously approved a resolution to begin investigating addresses along that stretch near the intersection of 120th Avenue that are out of sequence.
According to the resolution, there have been some "recent issues" with emergency personnel who have tried to locate a property in the area. The sequencing could lead to further issues for emergency services, mail delivery and parcel or food deliveries, the resolution states.
The issue will now be sent to the Plan Commission for further study in advance of the Oct. 4 public hearing.