Pleasant Prairie bringing back Twelfth Night event

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — After a year’s hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the village is bringing back its Twelfth Night ceremony Thursday, Jan. 6, at 6 p.m.

Visitors from the area are invited to attend the event on the west side of Prairie Springs Park by Andrea Beach, 9999 Park Drive, to dispose of hold holiday trees in a very visible way.

“The last night of the ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’ is a traditional night to take down decorations and officially end the holiday season,” Pleasant Prairie Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Michelle Williamson said in a press release.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than singing holiday favorites with family and friends around the warmth of a huge pine tree bonfire.”

Pleasant Prairie began the event in the 1980s and celebrated it for 13 consecutive years. Residents who wish to contribute trees can drop them off inside the fenced-in area along the west side of Park Drive, near Lake Andrea Beach, beginning Dec. 26.

The event is free and open to the public. After a brief welcome at 6 p.m., the pine tree bonfire will begin. Hot chocolate and treats will be available inside the Wruck Beach Pavilion.

Donations for the event are welcome and help support the Pleasant Prairie Historical Society’s efforts to restore the first apparatus the Fire and Rescue Department purchased when it was formed, a 1935 Peter Pirsch Model 21 Fire Engine.

Public safety at the event will be a top priority, the release states. The bonfire area will be at least 100 square feet and is subject to the fire chief and onsite public safety personnel’s judgement. Residents are reminded to follow COVID-19 recommendations.

Parking along Park Drive will be reserved for the Fire and Rescue Department to keep safety trucks closest to the fire. Residents can park in lots on either side of the Wruck Pavilion.

