Pleasant Prairie cancels Twelfth Night event

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — In the interest of erring on the side of caution, village officials decided Wednesday to cancel the Twelfth Night Holiday Tree Bonfire scheduled for later tonight.

Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said in an email statement Wednesday afternoon the decision came following the announcement Tuesday there would be no criminal charges filed in the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey.

Concerns about a possible return of civil unrest that followed the shooting led to the decision, said Thiel, who added the event will return in 2022.

"Last winter's 'Twelfth Night' event brought family-friendly experiences that the community enjoyed," he said. "I know many residents were looking forward to attending this year's event. Unfortunately, the village has decided to cancel the 2021' Twelfth Night Ceremony.'

"Based on the past community experience, we felt it was poor timing and wanted to be sensitive to the community as a whole. I am looking forward to seeing the delightful tradition return in 2022."

The event is hosted by the village, the Pleasant Prairie Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Pleasant Prairie Historical Society. All three entities made the decision to cancel in unison, a press release stated.