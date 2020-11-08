Pleasant Prairie ceremony honors military veterans, fallen comrades

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – The winds swirled and the flags waved on the plaza of the Veterans Memorial at Prairie Springs Park as dozens gathered for the village’s 13th annual Veterans Day ceremony Sunday afternoon.
Unlike years past, there was no bite to the breeze, as the weather was almost like summer. Behind those attending, a gigantic American Flag was unfurled and held up by a village fire department ladder truck.
Village Board President John Steinbrink reminded the audience of the sacrifices made by those who risked their lives in the first and second world wars, the Korean and Vietnam wars and in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the guns fell silent and the first World War drew to an end,” he said. “Ever since, Americans have set aside Nov. 11 to honor our veterans. Today we do the same.”
He recalled how veterans then and now have served proudly, to “continually renew America’s faith in ourselves.”
“Upon coming home, our veterans are our best citizens, continuing to help their brothers in arms and contributing in our communities,” said Steinbrink. “They have not only protected, but they have also educated. They have not only saved, but have also enriched. They continue to shape lives through their example, with wisdom and dignity.
“They are the only group with proven willingness to endure suffering and sacrifice for the society they served. And, having done so, have a vested interest in their society’s future,” he said. “Integrity, courage and discipline are in short supply today and veterans do a lot to bring these values to a sometimes less-than-enthusiastic nation.”
Steinbrink said the day honoring the nation’s veterans should be one for solemn respect and reflection.
“As Americans and patriots, we must support and appreciate our men and woman who serve, who have served and who continue to serve,” he said.
Memorial bricks
Steinbrink called attention to the bricks that memorialize local veterans and he encouraged those in attendance to look over them and remember their service.
VFW Wisconsin State Chaplain Phil Allen announced the dedication of a brick this year to Kenneth Davis, who fought during World War II, serving in the United States Navy.
During the ceremony, Commander Tom Visintainer Sr. of the American Legion Paul Herrick Post 21 and Tim Green, captain of the Vietnam Veterans Honor Guard, presented the POW-MIA Table Ceremony, which remembers the prisoners of war and those yet missing in action.
The encased table, set for one, represents the fate of a lone soldier awaiting his or her fate and not far from it, the “Battlefield Cross,” a helmet, rifle and boots memorial to a fallen soldier.
As an American flag was placed on the glass casing, Visintainer said that it “reminds us that many of them may never return and have paid the supreme sacrifice to ensure our freedom.”
“Let us remember and never forget their sacrifice,” he said. “May God forever watch over them and protect them and their families.”
Posting of the colors was by members of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department Honor Guard, Vietnam Veterans Guard, and VFW Post 7308 Guard.
