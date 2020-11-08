Pleasant Prairie ceremony honors military veterans, fallen comrades

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – The winds swirled and the flags waved on the plaza of the Veterans Memorial at Prairie Springs Park as dozens gathered for the village’s 13th annual Veterans Day ceremony Sunday afternoon.

Unlike years past, there was no bite to the breeze, as the weather was almost like summer. Behind those attending, a gigantic American Flag was unfurled and held up by a village fire department ladder truck.

Village Board President John Steinbrink reminded the audience of the sacrifices made by those who risked their lives in the first and second world wars, the Korean and Vietnam wars and in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the guns fell silent and the first World War drew to an end,” he said. “Ever since, Americans have set aside Nov. 11 to honor our veterans. Today we do the same.”

He recalled how veterans then and now have served proudly, to “continually renew America’s faith in ourselves.”