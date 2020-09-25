Pleasant Prairie clerk asks absentee voters to double check address on return envelopes

Pleasant Prairie’s clerk is asking voters who requested absentee ballots to check their envelopes for a mailing address before sending them in.
Clerk Jane Snell said that because of the large number of absentee ballot requests, the village requested additional envelopes from the Wisconsin Election Commission. While the return envelopes that go out with absentee ballots are normally pre-addressed with the village hall address, the extra envelopes in Pleasant Prairie were not addressed. In some cases, she said, those envelopes were sent to voters.
“It was an oversight,” Snell said. “We’re aware of it and we’re notifying each and every one of the voters that requested ballots to let them know.”
There is a concern that voters who are used to pre-addressed return envelopes while voting will toss the blank envelopes in the mail without an address.
Snell said she learned that some non-addressed return envelopes went out after she was contacted this week by concerned voters. The village is asking voters to make sure they write in the village hall address if the address space is blank.
About 4,000 voters requested absentee ballots that were sent out to voters on Sept. 18. Snell said 571 of those ballots have already been returned—some by mail, some in the dropbox outside Village Hall and some to the counter at the clerk’s office.
Snell said when she learned some ballots went out with the return envelopes with blank addresses she contacted the Wisconsin Election Commission, which advised her to contact voters who requested ballots, and contacted the Post Office to ask for help in getting the ballots returned to Village Hall even if they are not properly addressed.
“I called the Post Office as soon as I knew about it and they have been tremendous, just extremely helpful,” she said.
She said some of the un-addressed envelopes have been delivered to the village by the Post Office.
Snell is encouraging people who are voting absentee to use the dropbox outside Village Hall. “It is the quickest way to get them to me,” she said.
Voters who have already returned an absentee ballot by mail can contact the clerk’s office to verify receipt or check the myvote.wi.gov website to track their absentee ballot.
Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin said she is not aware of any other municipality that sent out return envelopes that were not pre-addressed. Bachochin said she checked with several municipal clerks who said they had addressed, stamped or printed addresses on extra return envelopes.
The address for the Pleasant Prairie clerk’s office is Pleasant Prairie Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158.
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
Journey Church, 10700 75th St., hosted a free food giveaway Sunday in a drive-thru style process, coordinated by the Journey Church Disaster R…
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.