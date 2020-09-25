Pleasant Prairie clerk asks absentee voters to double check address on return envelopes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pleasant Prairie’s clerk is asking voters who requested absentee ballots to check their envelopes for a mailing address before sending them in.

Clerk Jane Snell said that because of the large number of absentee ballot requests, the village requested additional envelopes from the Wisconsin Election Commission. While the return envelopes that go out with absentee ballots are normally pre-addressed with the village hall address, the extra envelopes in Pleasant Prairie were not addressed. In some cases, she said, those envelopes were sent to voters.

“It was an oversight,” Snell said. “We’re aware of it and we’re notifying each and every one of the voters that requested ballots to let them know.”

There is a concern that voters who are used to pre-addressed return envelopes while voting will toss the blank envelopes in the mail without an address.

Snell said she learned that some non-addressed return envelopes went out after she was contacted this week by concerned voters. The village is asking voters to make sure they write in the village hall address if the address space is blank.