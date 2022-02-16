Pleasant Prairie closes book on TIF district that contributed $1 billion to village tax base

Pleasant Prairie has retired the tax incremental financing district responsible for laying the foundation for such developments as the LakeView Corporate Park.

It recently marked nearly $1 billion of value contributed to the tax base over the last 23 years, its maximum lifespan.

On Monday, the Village Board unanimously approved shutting down the financing district, which was created in 1999 for land associated with development and redevelopment. Its goal was to pay for expanded infrastructure in the corporate park and diversify the tax base through industrial expansion and high-quality economic development.

"TID 2 is an excellent example of how commitment to vision, investment and planning can be beneficial to the Village's future," said Village Administrator Nathan Thiel. "TID 2 has brought new infrastructure, numerous jobs, and an improved tax base to the community."

The property value of the land before the district was created was approximately $7 million. The village later invested nearly $218 million in the district to provide the public infrastructure needed to develop Lakeview Corporate Park (east and west), Prairiewood Park and Prairie Highlands Corporate Park.

Village officials indicated that the improvements created new property value of nearly $1 billion, which produced new tax dollars to finance public infrastructure improvements such as new roadways, storm sewers, sanitary sewers, municipal water, site grading, and fiber optic lines.

Officials said the district has collected sufficient funds to cover its final debt payment and administrative costs of nearly $13.5 million.

A benefit to the region

The original boundaries of TID 2 included property generally located west of Green Bay Road, east of the Canadian Pacific Railroad, and to the north and south of 104th Street. During its lifespan, the district underwent six amendments, which helped expand it east toward 39th Avenue and west of Interstate 94.

The investment contributed not just to Pleasant Prairie but the greater Kenosha area. Numerous businesses were created in the community, bringing more than 10 million square feet of buildings and generating over 4,750 jobs in the manufacturing, warehouse, distribution, retail, service, office, restaurant, lodging, and health services sectors.

Overall, officials said, the district has helped to keep residential property taxes at reasonable levels and increased the village's tax base, which will provide a reliable revenue stream for many years to come.

