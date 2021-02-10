Pleasant Prairie commission OKs Nexus Pharmaceuticals signage, start for solar energy ordinance

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Two agenda items received quick, unanimous approval by the village Plan Commission on Monday night.
The commission gave its stamp of approval to a request by Nexus Pharmaceuticals to amend wall sign requirements at its construction location in the Prairie Highlands Corporate Park and also approved a resolution to start work on creating a new solar energy ordinance in the village.
Both items will head to the Village Board for final approval.
Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris told the commission the Nexus request was on the agenda, because when the construction project at 10300 128th Ave. originally was approved, the signs for the building had yet to be designed.
At that time, it was indicated that the planned unit development may need to be amended, she said.
Nexus is going to place its main sign of 568 square feet, along with a smaller “tag line” sign of 38 square feet. The building is 245 feet from 128th Avenue.
“Therefore, the sign is acceptable according to the (village) staff so that the primary identification wall sign can be readable from the roadway,” Werbie-Harris said.
In response to a question from Plan Commissioner Brock Williamson, Nexus agent Mike Timko said the main sign will be backlit, while the smaller sign will be “uplit” from landscape lighting.
The signs are being constructed by Signarama of Kenosha.
First step for ordinance
The commission also unanimously approved taking the first step in the possible creation of a villagewide solar energy ordinance.
Werbie-Harris said village staff will continue to evaluate solar energy requirements within the village, while also looking into related state statutes.
The approval just sets into motion the possibility for an ordinance down the road.
“It is our intent to continue reviewing this matter with our village attorney and bring a draft for a public hearing and consideration before the Plan Commission this spring,” Werbie-Harris said.
Commissioner Mike Pollocoff, who chaired the meeting in place of the absent Mike Serpe, said he’s pleased to see the village starting the process.
“I think the work on this is timely,” Pollocoff said. “I’m glad we’re going to spend some effort to research this.”
