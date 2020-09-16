Pleasant Prairie company briefly evacuated after electrical problem

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Employees evacuated IRIS USA, a factory in Pleasant Prairie, after a report of a possible explosion Wednesday.

The Pleasant Prairie Fire Department and Pleasant Prairie Police were called to the facility, 11111 80th Ave., at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a possible explosion. Police Chief David Smetana said there turned out to be no fire and no explosion.

“It was an electrical panel problem. An employee saw it and believed it was going to cause a bigger issue. Everyone properly evacuated like we would want them to,” he said.

Emergency crews blocked off the area while fire crews investigated. When the facility was found to be safe, Smetana said, employees returned to work.

