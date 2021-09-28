Pleasant Prairie: Conceptual plan for 10 two-unit Willow Grove Condominiums project gets OK

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Harpe Development has received conceptual plan approval from the Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission for a proposed condominium development in the Prairie Lake neighborhood on the village's far north end.

The conceptual plan for the proposed Willow Grove Condominiums development calls for 10 two-unit buildings on 6.21-acres of vacant property, generally located east of Highway H (88th Avenue) and north of 68th Street. The newly approved plan replaces initial project proposals from March 2020 that consisted of 13 single-family lots.

“The new conceptual plan for the Willow Grove Condominiums blends in nicely with the single-family homes in the area,” said Jean Werbie-Harris, the village's community development director. “In addition, the development team has tested the two-unit building concept in another area of the village and found condominium housing is in demand.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new Willow Grove conceptual plan calls for 20 ranch-style owner-occupied condominium units with full basements and two-car or three-car attached garages. The buildings are planned to have one unit with two bedrooms at about 1,625 square feet and another unit with three bedrooms at approximately 1,690 square feet.