Pleasant Prairie: Conceptual plan for 10 two-unit Willow Grove Condominiums project gets OK

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Harpe Development has received conceptual plan approval from the Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission for a proposed condominium development in the Prairie Lake neighborhood on the village's far north end.
The conceptual plan for the proposed Willow Grove Condominiums development calls for 10 two-unit buildings on 6.21-acres of vacant property, generally located east of Highway H (88th Avenue) and north of 68th Street. The newly approved plan replaces initial project proposals from March 2020 that consisted of 13 single-family lots.
“The new conceptual plan for the Willow Grove Condominiums blends in nicely with the single-family homes in the area,” said Jean Werbie-Harris, the village's community development director. “In addition, the development team has tested the two-unit building concept in another area of the village and found condominium housing is in demand.”
The new Willow Grove conceptual plan calls for 20 ranch-style owner-occupied condominium units with full basements and two-car or three-car attached garages. The buildings are planned to have one unit with two bedrooms at about 1,625 square feet and another unit with three bedrooms at approximately 1,690 square feet.
The design of these condominiums is similar to the Green Bay Trails Condominiums development, located on the southeast corner of Highway 165 and Old Green Bay Road.
Pleasant Prairie-based Harpe Development plans to extend 68th Street into Willow Grove Condominium site and end it in a cul-de-sac. The extended roadway would include sanitary sewers, water, and storm sewers to service all 20 condominium units.
Land to the north and east of the development area is located in the City of Kenosha, containing single-family homes. Lands to the west, in Pleasant Prairie, are also developed as single-family homes. Land to the south has plans to be developed into a synagogue by the Chabad congregation of Kenosha.