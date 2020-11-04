Pleasant Prairie considering additional tax levy for RecPlex

For all of its 20 years, the RecPlex has been self-sufficient, and no village dollars have been used toward infrastructure or its operations. The facility annually makes a payment of $500,000 back to the village for services it receives.

The facility has an annual operating budget of about $12 million with a yearly debt payment of $2.5 million.

But in this economic climate, something had to give, Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said.

“With that debt service payment and COVID-19, it just made it really, really difficult to sustain the principal that’s owed,” he said. “We looked for multiple alternative ways and other considerations of how to try and absorb those costs without going to the levy.

“We’ve been very fortunate for 20 years that this facility has been self-sufficient. This is a temporary solution. We have the utmost confidence that, as things start to equalize and as we move forward, that the RecPlex will become self-sufficient once again.”

Thiel said he appreciates the impact the additional cost may be on the taxpayers.

“I realize that this will be a difficult thing for some, perhaps to accept,” he said. “But I know that the RecPlex is a community asset that we need to support.”