Pleasant Prairie continues to ponder regulations for solar energy systems

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — There are currently just 20 solar farms located in Wisconsin, with one planned just down the road in the Town of Paris.
But that doesn’t mean municipalities around the state shouldn’t be prepared for more inquiries in the near future.
The village’s Plan Commission began that process in February and continued it Monday night with a unanimous approval of several zoning amendments related to a future resolution on how Pleasant Prairie will regulate the construction of solar energy systems.
The proposal will now head to a future Village Board meeting, either this Monday night or May 3, Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris said Tuesday afternoon.
Suggested changes made by Plan Commission members Monday night were forwarded to the village attorney for review, and when the issue appears before the Village Board will depend on when those adjustments are made.
“The state statutes are very clear that solar energy is something that is allowed in the State of Wisconsin,” Werbie-Harris said Monday. “We wanted to make sure that Pleasant Prairie was up to speed with respect to having provisions accurately reflected in our zoning ordinance to allow for solar energy systems and solar farms within the Village of Pleasant Prairie.”
Werbie-Harris said Dimension Renewable Energy of Binghamton, N.Y., has reached out to homeowners in the village to seek out possible interest for the construction of a solar farm.
While nothing official has been filed with the village and there aren’t any imminent plans on the table, there have been a couple homeowners who have shown interest, she said.
“They wanted to make sure the village was a willing and cooperative municipality and what the rules and regulations were going to be,” Werbie-Harris said.
“Before they engage with specific residents, they wanted to find out what the ordinance was going to be all about.”
The proposed ordinance covers both regulations for solar energy farms and for individual solar use.
Wetland questions
The proposed eight-page ordinance includes all the specifics with respect to how the village will regulate solar energy systems — but one clause in particular led to a lengthy discussion.
Construction of a solar farm in agricultural or industrial districts must include a 25-foot minimum setback from any designated wetland, which is language that Dimension Project Development Manager James Bedrin, who attended the meeting virtually, said he would like removed.
“The reason for that is because both the United States Army Corps of Engineers, as well as Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources, actually don’t consider most aspects of solar development as (having a) wetland impact,” Bedrin said.
“Essentially, what this 25-foot setback from the wetlands (in the ordinance) has (is) a different interpretation of wetland protection than both this federal and state agency. ... If the concern is protection of the wetlands, we have some suggestions as to additional clarification on things that can be kind of re-worded to have some language in there about wetland protection.”
Bedrin added that his company is looking at one potential site in the village, which currently doesn’t have any mapped wetlands, but there are some indications they may be present.
A full wetland delineation study will be conducted, he said, which Bedrin also suggested could be made as a requirement for any future possible developers.
Werbie-Harris, in response to a question from Plan Commissioner Michelle Burnett, said the 25-foot setback is consistent with all other districts within the village.
The DNR doesn’t hold to a specific standard, either, and has setbacks that range from 25 to 75 feet, Werbie-Harris said.
“It really depends on the significance of the wetlands,” she said. “It really varies from site to site. If there isn’t at least a setback of 25 feet, there could be damage, uprooting or destruction of the wetlands depending on the significance of the wetland that is adjacent to it.”
The proposed ordinance restricts any solar energy system from existing within a flood plain, as well.
“We do not want to see any of these arrays placed in a flood plain,” Werbie-Harris said. “There are some wetlands (that), due to the saturation of the soil and the depth (of) groundwater and plant life, they look like they could be in a flooded pocket. For that reason, we don’t want to have these that close to the standing water areas.”
Werbie-Harris said she was surprised to learn that both the Army Corps and the DNR seemed willing, according to Bedrin, to allow solar energy systems within reach of a wetland.
“It is so difficult to get any type of permit to put anything in a wetland in Wisconsin,” she said. “It would surprise me a great deal that the DNR and the Corps were that flexible to allow any destruction or that type of ability to disturb the wetlands in order to put these in.”
Neighbor issues
Plan Commissioner Mike Pollocoff, who is also a village trustee, said he would like specific language in the ordinance that protects the village in the event of a dispute between neighbors.
The proposal includes a clause that states the village isn’t responsible for “any structures or vegetation on adjacent properties that may exist now or into the future to block any portion of the solar farm.”
That’s one battle the village doesn’t want to be involved with, he said.
“We definitely don’t want community development out there arbitrating fights between neighbors about how much sunlight they lost because their trees got big or there was an addition to their structure,” Pollocoff said. “These are some things I’d like to see us ferret out a bit further.
“I do think (solar energy use) is going to pick up. I don’t even think the state statutes really have caught up where this is in good shape, either. I think it’s changing so fast that they haven’t stayed up with it.”
No comparison
Werbie-Harris said Tuesday there are no similarities between the proposed solar farm in Paris and what could happen within the village.
A 200-megawatt solar farm is planned for a site 1.5 miles west of I-94 on parcels that border Highway KR on the north, Highway 45 on the west and partly adjacent to Highway 142 on the south.
Representatives from WEC Energy Group, a parent company of We Energies, in February filed a joint application with Madison Gas and Electric to purchase Paris Solar-Battery Park for about $426 million.
“The one in Paris is much, much larger,” Werbie-Harris said. “This one (in Pleasant Prairie) is really considered more of a community-sized (solar farm). It’s not going to service an entire area or region. This one will be a smaller system that is limited with respect to the amount of kilowatts that would be generated.”
By comparison, the solar farm in Paris will be located on about 1,400 acres, with up to 750,000 solar panels that could be installed on arrays mounted between seven and 15 feet off the ground.
The future situation in Pleasant Prairie would only cover between 25 and 35 acres, Werbie-Harris said.
SPECIAL REPORT: Forward Kenosha County Part 2 — COVID heroes and exciting developments on the horizon
The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.
Kenosha County’s residents and business community faced a pandemic, project and economic slowdowns and civil unrest and yet still there were examples of positive and significant developments.
As we all know, health care workers were -- and remain -- front and center during the pandemic. And we celebrate their courage and stamina.
But many in the county continue to look ahead to brighter days. Indeed, business has not slowed despite the challenges of 2020.
Major developments are planned or underway in Kenosha and Somers. Pleasant Prairie continues to attract businesses from Illinois and beyond.
Attached are several stories that ran in the Sunday, March 28, special section, Forward Kenosha County.
The city continues to move forward with its ambitious $400 million plan to revitalize Kenosha’s Downtown, a redevelopment which includes a new…
They seemingly sprout overnight from former bean, cabbage and cornfields: Huge distribution centers, feeding an ever increasing parade of sem…
Business growth does not always come easy. For some companies it can take years of planning and reworking that plan many times over.
The COVID-19 pandemic tested all of us in so many ways.
David Baugher, coordinating chaplain for Froedtert South, has always taken matters of faith to heart.
SOMERS — Construction of more than 1,000 new housing units, mostly in amenity-rich multi-family subdivisions, are expected to be completed or …
When Susie Smith was hired on as a certified medical assistant at Advocate Aurora in February 2020, she says she brought a “sense of adventure…
Editor’s note: In the past year as many as 600 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 at Froedtert South, according to Linda Wohlgemuth, s…
For Rachel Novak, the best part of the past year has been the parades.
Among the pearls of wisdom that the devastating global pandemic has left in its wake, the power and effectiveness of innovation gleams brightest.