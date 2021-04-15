Pleasant Prairie continues to ponder regulations for solar energy systems

The proposed ordinance restricts any solar energy system from existing within a flood plain, as well.

“We do not want to see any of these arrays placed in a flood plain,” Werbie-Harris said. “There are some wetlands (that), due to the saturation of the soil and the depth (of) groundwater and plant life, they look like they could be in a flooded pocket. For that reason, we don’t want to have these that close to the standing water areas.”

Werbie-Harris said she was surprised to learn that both the Army Corps and the DNR seemed willing, according to Bedrin, to allow solar energy systems within reach of a wetland.

“It is so difficult to get any type of permit to put anything in a wetland in Wisconsin,” she said. “It would surprise me a great deal that the DNR and the Corps were that flexible to allow any destruction or that type of ability to disturb the wetlands in order to put these in.”

Neighbor issues

Plan Commissioner Mike Pollocoff, who is also a village trustee, said he would like specific language in the ordinance that protects the village in the event of a dispute between neighbors.