Pleasant Prairie Convention and Visitors Bureau plans Easter event

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — In conjunction with the Convention and Visitors Bureau, more than 25 village businesses are participating in an Egg Hunt and Giveaway event to celebrate Easter.

Each of the participating businesses has designed a large egg poster for participants to find, according to a press release. Eggs will be found in storefronts, at the carry-out location or drive-thru windows.

A complete list and official rules of how to win one of three $50 gift cards can be found at www.VisitPleasantPrairie.com.

Three winners will be selected at random and announced Tuesday, April 6, on the Convention and Visitors Bureau's Facebook page.

Residents also are encouraged to design their own egg poster. A downloadable PDF file can be found on the Convention and Visitors Bureau's website.

