Pleasant Prairie Convention and Visitors Bureau plans Easter event

The Pleasant Prairie Convention and Visitors Bureau is being joined by more than 25 village businesses to sponsor an Egg Hunt and Giveaway event to celebrate Easter. Three random winners will be announced Tuesday, April 6, on its Facebook page. For more information, visit www.VisitPleasantPrairie.com.
Youngster Wyatt Ervin checks out a poster that promotes the ongoing Pleasant Prairie Convention and Visitors Bureau's Egg Hunt and Giveaway that's being held in conjunction with more than 25 village businesses. For more information, visit www.VisitPleasantPrairie.com.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — In conjunction with the Convention and Visitors Bureau, more than 25 village businesses are participating in an Egg Hunt and Giveaway event to celebrate Easter.
Each of the participating businesses has designed a large egg poster for participants to find, according to a press release. Eggs will be found in storefronts, at the carry-out location or drive-thru windows.
