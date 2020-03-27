Pleasant Prairie couple with COVID-19: Virus does not discriminate

Other than the trip to the ER, Elaine said they have had to rely on deliveries during their quarantine. Friends, family and neighbors have all been dropping off groceries on their porch.

“We wave to them through the window, wait for them to drive off, and then grab our items,” she said.

She said their church family at NorthBridge Church in Antioch, Ill., is part of their support system.

“One family from our church has been cooking us gourmet homemade meals every night and delivering them to us on our porch for dinner,” she said. “Other families have been sending money for delivered meals. Everyone has been so kind, understanding and supportive.”

Eager to get well again

She said she is eager to get back to caring for her patients and helping her follow nurses “on the front line.”

“I also look forward to getting outside and gardening,” she said. “I can’t wait for when I get to go outside and take my first FULL deep breath of fresh air.”

Dan said he wants to go for a bike ride along Lake Michigan.

She said she knows there are people with more severe cases and she hopes the public will do what it can to stop the spread of the virus.