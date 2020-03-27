Pleasant Prairie couple with COVID-19: Virus does not discriminate

A Pleasant Prairie couple that has been battling COVID-19 at home since March 15 said they are proof that the virus does not discriminate.
They hope by sharing their story it will help others better understand the seriousness of this disease.
“People of all ages are susceptible,” Elaine Rudnick, 25, a home health nurse, said Friday. “We have not traveled and cannot pinpoint how we contracted the virus.”
Elaine said she and her husband Dan, 27, both had a bit of a sore throat the night of March 15 and were fatigued.
“From this point on, we stayed at home,” she said, adding they attempted for days to no avail to reach a doctor for a virtual visit.
“We finally got hold of a doctor for a tele-visit on March 18, and they told us we did not qualify for a test but, due to our symptoms, we should self-quarantine for 14 days,” Elaine said.
“However, we found out later that day that healthcare workers had higher priority for being tested. So we were able to call the testing facility in Pleasant Prairie and I was screened for and then scheduled for a test on March 20.”
Her drive-thru test
She describes the drive-through test atmosphere as a “five-minute doctor’s visit combined with a car wash.”
“We stayed in our car, they asked a few questions, took my temperature, and then took a nasopharyngeal (nose) swab,” Elaine said. “Then we pulled forward and registered; they told us it could be up to six days until we heard results and were sent on our way.”
She said they were given a flyer on healthy habits while quarantining, which includes wearing a mask if around others.
“When we asked for a mask, they said they were unable to spare any masks for patients at this time,” she said.
Coronavirus confirmed
On the morning of March 22, a Froedtert nurse practitioner called to inform her she tested positive and, given the extent of her contact with her husband, “he would be considered a positive case as well.”
A public health nurse then called to ask who they have had contact with since March 1, in addition to other health questions.
“With my history of asthma, I was given inhalers to help the shortness of breath,” Elaine said. “It is scary because of all of the unknowns, as well as how our symptoms seem to be continually worsening.”
They were told to take Mucinex to help loosen the secretions in the lungs. They have been resting, drinking fluids and taking Tylenol, Vitamin C and Zinc.
Symptoms come, go
Dan, an electrical engineer, said he was healthy prior to the onset of the symptoms.
They each share the same symptoms — fatigue, body aches, chest congestion, chills, fevers, cough, shortness of breath (even while at rest), nausea and diarrhea.
“It presents the same for us both, except for my shortness of breath which is more severe now,” Elaine said. “It’s important to note that, for us, these symptoms have not been constant (except for fatigue and for my shortness of breath) and my husband has had days where he has even thought he was on the mend but declined again.
“We’ve read that the coming and going of symptoms is common with COVID-19, and that it affects every person differently.”
Dan has not been to the hospital. Elaine did make a trip to the emergency room when her shortness of breath increased and it was recommended she get assessed.
“I had to call before arriving to the emergency room because they had to take me in through the back entrance so that as few people as possible were exposed to me,” she said. “I got a few tests and was sent home because there is nothing they can do for COVID-19 at the stage I’m in.”
Friends, church family help out
Other than the trip to the ER, Elaine said they have had to rely on deliveries during their quarantine. Friends, family and neighbors have all been dropping off groceries on their porch.
“We wave to them through the window, wait for them to drive off, and then grab our items,” she said.
She said their church family at NorthBridge Church in Antioch, Ill., is part of their support system.
“One family from our church has been cooking us gourmet homemade meals every night and delivering them to us on our porch for dinner,” she said. “Other families have been sending money for delivered meals. Everyone has been so kind, understanding and supportive.”
Eager to get well again
She said she is eager to get back to caring for her patients and helping her follow nurses “on the front line.”
“I also look forward to getting outside and gardening,” she said. “I can’t wait for when I get to go outside and take my first FULL deep breath of fresh air.”
Dan said he wants to go for a bike ride along Lake Michigan.
She said she knows there are people with more severe cases and she hopes the public will do what it can to stop the spread of the virus.
“This can happen to anyone,” she said. “Just stay home. Take this seriously.”
