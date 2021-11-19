Pleasant Prairie: Deadline Monday for surveys; budget decisions to be made

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village residents who wish to give their input to a community survey have until Monday to respond.

The survey seeks community input on several funding options to maintain high-quality fire and police services. Responses to the survey will help village officials determine the best way to proceed with future budget decisions.

Residents have two ways to return the survey that previously was mailed out earlier this month.

Surveys can be completed online at www.survey2000.com, and respondents should enter the survey access number printed on the survey that was mailed to every household, or they may be sent through the mail.

To respond through the mail, residents should complete the hard copy survey and return it in the enclosed postage-paid envelope to the Village of Pleasant Prairie, 9915 39th Ave., 53158 or to Community Perceptions at P.O. Box 607, Slinger, WI, 53086.

The survey code can only be used once. To obtain a second survey for another adult in the household, call 262-925-6749.

Continued growth

The village’s population and business community has continued to grow in recent years, which has made it difficult to keep up with the demand for public safety services, according to a press release issued Thursday.

“Chief of Police David Smetana and I are committed to ensuring the safety of all village residents, while working hard to be good stewards of taxpayer money,” Fire Chief Craig Roepke said. “As the village continues to grow and the demand for public safety services increases, the funding sources currently available are not keeping pace with the needs of our community.

“Community responses to the survey will help us finalize a plan that reflects the opinions of our residents.”

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, the village population has risen by 7.8% to 21,250, along with a significant growth in the improved value of businesses in the village by 149% since 2019.

At the end of August, the village released findings of a public safety options assessment that identified the need for 12 additional fire medics (firefighters and rescue personnel), four more police officers and a third fire station.

Once those staffing levels are reached, Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said at the time the financial impact will be about $1.6 million — $1.2 million for fire and rescue and $400,000 for police.

Thiel in August said the village had four options: it could maintain status quo, utilize budget cuts and service reductions, find additional sources of revenue or partner with additional communities to share resources.

The village has partnered with an independent survey administrator, Community Perceptions. The final survey results will be reported at a Village Board meeting later this year and also will be available on the village’s website.

