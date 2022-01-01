Pleasant Prairie declares snow emergency beginning at noon; Somers sets snow emergency starting at 3 p.m.

A snow emergency has been declared in the Village of Pleasant Prairie beginning at noon, Saturday, and remaining in effect until noon, Sunday, (or until further notice).

During a snow emergency, no parking is allowed on village streets. All snow emergency parking restrictions will be enforced throughout this time period.

For more information related to the Village Snow and Ice Removal Plan, visit https://pleasantprairiewi.gov/services/streets/snow_plowing.

The Village/Town of Somers has declared a snow emergency effective at 3 p.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday. Residents are reminded to park their vehicles accordingly, with no parking in designated areas.

The City of Kenosha on Friday issued a snow emergency starting at 9 a.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Monday.

