Pleasant Prairie declares snow emergency

A snow emergency is in effect for the Village of Pleasant Prairie starting Tuesday night at 6 p.m. and ending at noon Wednesday.

During that time, no parking is allowed on village streets. All snow emergency parking restrictions will be enforced, and violators will be ticketed.

The area is expected to receive between 3 and 5 inches of snow, according to forecasts as of Tuesday afternoon.

For drivers who must head out, the village reminds them that state law requires they're less than 200 feet behind a working snowplow. Residents also are reminded that snow and ice must be removed within 24 hours of a snowfall

