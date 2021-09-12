Pleasant Prairie dedicates memorial in honor of late village founder Tom Terwall

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village officials, friends and family honored a man who they remembered lived and breathed the community he loved.
And on Sunday, they unveiled a memorial at Tom Terwall Terrace, in honor of the man who served the village for more than four decades on what would have been his 82nd birthday.
“He believed in his citizenship and his responsibilities as a citizen,” said Mike Pollocoff, a Village Board member and retired village administrator, as he stood with Lake Andrea as the backdrop, while the annual boat race took place. It, too, was also renamed in Terwall’s honor.
Terwall served the village in many capacities for over 40 years. The last Town of Pleasant Prairie chairman and the first village president when it incorporated, he died in March of last year at the age of 80. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was delayed to Sunday.
In 1977, Terwall became a town supervisor serving for a decade, then as town chairman, followed by six years as village president when Pleasant Prairie incorporated in 1989. In 1995, he began a 23-year run with the Plan Commission, including time as the chairman.
Terwall was also a volunteer firefighter, first, perhaps for the camaraderie, said Pollocoff, but as time when on, saw the value of its public safety service and brought forth a Fire Department that was highly trained and certified. This included making the jump certifying EMTs in defibrillation and soon after as certified paramedics, making the village the smallest community in the state to have paramedics.
In 1985, as the town began the process of envisioning itself for village status, its assessed value was worth about $125 million. Now it is valued at $4 billion, said Pollocoff.
“It’s a different place and I think the boards in the previous years have managed to get this community grow, just as Tom envisioned it — a balanced, stable community that could provide excellent services at a reasonable cost.”
Terwall was not without a sense of humor, either, said Pollocoff. He said Village President John Steinbrink made him go out to highways 50 and 31, back when it was dark at night, with a mile sign marking that the Town of Bristol was just 7 miles away.
“Back then we knew that Bristol didn’t want to be involved with anything. They called themselves an island,” he said.
So, Pollocoff Steinbrink nailed up a green sign in its place that read: “Gilligan’s Isle, 7 miles.”
“Well, everyone knew Tom Terwall did that, that’s the stuff he would do,” Pollocoff said of the practical joke. “And, we’d never let him live it down.”
All kidding aside Pollocoff considered Terwall a mentor.
“I learned more about leadership from Tom than I did from a lot of people,” he said. “I learned to try and learn as much as I can and have as much fun as I can along the way.”
Overdue recognition
Polloff said the honor to his mentor was overdue, as he choked back the tears.
Steinbrink said it was during the “budget time” that Terwall’s “commitment to the taxpayers would shine.”
“Mike (Pollocoff) would present a budget that any board would be proud to present to their taxpayers. But Tom wasn’t done. Out would come his trusty pocket calculator,” said Steinbrink, who held up a very large calculator. “And, he would whittle away until it met his muster. And of course, Pleasant Prairie would always rank as one of the lowest in the state with their budget and still provide the services of government that were second to none.”
Steinbrink said that Terwall’s No. 1 commitment was to his family, his wife Marilee, sons Mark and Gregg.
“Tom cared deeply about people, his family and his village. His vision and commitment to our community helped shape the village as you see it today. That is why we are here today,” Steinbrink said.
Terwall’s son Gregg, said his father “lived and breathed Pleasant Prairie,” and thanked officials for honoring his father on what would’ve been his 82nd birthday.
“He loved a lot of things. He loved his family, his church. He loved NASCAR, Green Bay Packers,” he said. “And all of you. But he loved Pleasant Prairie. He lived and breathed Pleasant Prairie from the time we moved out here in 1972 to the time he left the village in 2018.”