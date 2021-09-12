Pleasant Prairie dedicates memorial in honor of late village founder Tom Terwall

Overdue recognition

Polloff said the honor to his mentor was overdue, as he choked back the tears.

Steinbrink said it was during the “budget time” that Terwall’s “commitment to the taxpayers would shine.”

“Mike (Pollocoff) would present a budget that any board would be proud to present to their taxpayers. But Tom wasn’t done. Out would come his trusty pocket calculator,” said Steinbrink, who held up a very large calculator. “And, he would whittle away until it met his muster. And of course, Pleasant Prairie would always rank as one of the lowest in the state with their budget and still provide the services of government that were second to none.”

Steinbrink said that Terwall’s No. 1 commitment was to his family, his wife Marilee, sons Mark and Gregg.

“Tom cared deeply about people, his family and his village. His vision and commitment to our community helped shape the village as you see it today. That is why we are here today,” Steinbrink said.

Terwall’s son Gregg, said his father “lived and breathed Pleasant Prairie,” and thanked officials for honoring his father on what would’ve been his 82nd birthday.