Pleasant Prairie, Enterprise enter into vehicle lease agreement

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The majority of the village vehicle fleet will soon be much newer, and if all goes as planned, also will bring a return on the investment.
Village Board members Monday night unanimously approved a resolution for a lease agreement with Enterprise Rental that will cover 43 vehicles — the entire fleet, other than police and fire.
Public Works Director John Steinbrink Jr. said when the dollars and cents were calculated, the agreement with Enterprise seemed perfect.
“We have a history of keeping vehicles, 20, 25 (years), in some cases even longer than that, and we end up putting a lot of money into the vehicles at the end of the day,” he said. “It really is a bad image for the village, because you’re having old beaters running around that are not reliable and falling apart.
“Any time you’re able to take advantage of the state purchase program and make it so you’re actually making money on some of the vehicles within the lease cycle, it just makes financial sense to move forward and do that.”
Trucks included
Steinbrink said the agreement calls for half-ton pickup trucks to be leased for one year, mid-size sports utility vehicles for three years and one-ton chassis, buses and American with Disabilities Act vehicles for the RecPlex for five years.
Through the program, currently being utilized by 30 to 40 other municipalities in Wisconsin, Enterprise will purchase vehicles at the government rate, lease them to the village for a rental fee per month. At the end of the lease, Enterprise will sell the vehicles on the private market.
The newly leased vehicles will cover the Department of Public Works, Village Hall staff , village assessment duties, inspections, the RecPlex and information technology personnel.
Included in the information prior to the meeting were six- and 12-month expenses for each: DPW ($42,930/$85,860), Village Hall ($10,992/$21,984), Village Hall Assessing ($10,992/$21,984), Inspections ($17,472/$34,944), RecPlex ($35,352/$70,703) and IT ($12,048/$24,096) for a total cash outlay of $129,785 for six months and $259,571 for a year.
The figures do not include possible resale for each vehicle.
“We went through and ran the numbers, and at the end of the day, we’re getting a newer fleet that’s going to be more fuel efficient with less maintenance,” Steinbrink said. “With most of these pickup trucks, we’re not going to change tires, we’re not going to change brakes, we really don’t have any of the large expenses whatsoever, and then we sell them out on the private market.”
Once the leased vehicle is sold, the village will receive the proceeds, Steinbrink said.
In response to a question from Village Administrator Nathan Thiel, Steinbrink said the leased vehicles will be on the higher end of the scale because of the potential resale value at the other end.
Pleasant Prairie Village Board
“The trim package on the vehicles are the higher trim package,” he said. “The intent is to lease a vehicle that has the highest private resale value. A pickup truck that you may have to buy new at $50,000 on the lot, Enterprise is purchasing at $35,000. We’re leasing it for one year at the standard (rate, about) $700 a month.
“But then we’re selling it as a vehicle with a high trim package, one year old, with 6,000 miles for maybe $42,000. That money that we make between the purchase price and the sale price is actually more than what the lease costs are.”
Going with the higher end will help the village in the long run, Steinbrink added.
“Historically, we would have bought fleet vehicles, which have rubber mats, the bench seats, but that doesn’t have the higher resale,” he said. “When you go through all the numbers and the resale values and everything, you do make more money on the higher trim packages.”
Looking ahead
Steinbrink said the staff looked into possibly including hybrid vehicles, but until the village can update its infrastructure to include things like a charging port for electric motors, that plan will be on the back burner.
“We did have that conversation,” he said. “We’re just not quite there yet. We’re really not in a position to spend that amount of capital infrastructure to put that in to make that happen. But down the road, I would foresee us moving in that direction.”
If the new agreement works well, Thiel wouldn’t rule out including police and fire vehicles into a future plan.
“It’s something we’ll be evaluating,” he said. “We wanted to dip our toes in the water a little bit. We’re doing pretty much a majority of the fleet (now).”
Steinbrink said he reached out to the City of Wausau and another municipality near Madison, and the positive feedback he received from both helped sell him.
“They said it’s been a great program,” he said. “Enterprise is very knowledgeable at purchasing and leasing vehicles. They have a huge market on the after sale of the lease.
"When I first heard about it, I really wasn't excited about it. After a couple meetings, I thought this was a really great concept. You're buying it low and selling it high."