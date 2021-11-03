Pleasant Prairie, Enterprise enter into vehicle lease agreement

In response to a question from Village Administrator Nathan Thiel, Steinbrink said the leased vehicles will be on the higher end of the scale because of the potential resale value at the other end.

Pleasant Prairie Village Board

“The trim package on the vehicles are the higher trim package,” he said. “The intent is to lease a vehicle that has the highest private resale value. A pickup truck that you may have to buy new at $50,000 on the lot, Enterprise is purchasing at $35,000. We’re leasing it for one year at the standard (rate, about) $700 a month.

“But then we’re selling it as a vehicle with a high trim package, one year old, with 6,000 miles for maybe $42,000. That money that we make between the purchase price and the sale price is actually more than what the lease costs are.”

Going with the higher end will help the village in the long run, Steinbrink added.

“Historically, we would have bought fleet vehicles, which have rubber mats, the bench seats, but that doesn’t have the higher resale,” he said. “When you go through all the numbers and the resale values and everything, you do make more money on the higher trim packages.”

Looking ahead