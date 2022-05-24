Pleasant Prairie expands live streaming services, getting rid of old cars

The Pleasant Prairie Village Board approved a venue agreement between the village and the live streaming company LiveBarn Inc. during Monday night’s meeting, bringing live event video streaming to the Village Recreation Department and enabling RecPlex to expand its streaming of sports tournaments.

LiveBarn Inc. specializes in live streaming amateur and youth sporting events, and its technology is already in use at both of RecPlex’s ice arenas. The expansion will include the field house, aquatics center, ball fields and Lake Andrea Beach.

Priority will be given to the field house and aqua areas, which RecPlex Athletics and Recreation Manager Brett Christopher said would hopefully be up and running within two to three months. The others would “probably be a little further out.”

Christopher said the streaming equipment would be installed at LiveBarn’s expense, meaning the only cost will be the increased internet bandwith at the village-owned facility. He said they were confident that their internet services would remain unchanged for guests, however.

“We’re making sure the increase in bandwidth will have no impact on any of our user groups,” Christopher said, “we feel like we’re in a pretty good spot.”

Christopher said that while the partnership with LiveBarn predates the pandemic, COVID forced them to think outside of the box to let audiences safely watch youth and amateur sports.

“As events were starting to come back,” Christopher said, “we saw a demand for creating new viewership options.”

Pleasant Prairie and LiveBarn have a revenue-sharing agreement for streaming service subscriptions, creating an additional revenue stream for the recreation department.

“The partnership with LiveBarn offers RecPlex a no-cost event streaming solution that allows viewers to watch remotely and spectate from anywhere,” Christopher said. “We have tested the service in the ice arenas and are excited to expand the streaming services to give athletes, coaches, and event spectators a remote option that provides a different point of view.”

LiveBarn, which launched in 2015, provides live and on-demand broadcasting of amateur and youth sporting events. LiveBarn currently broadcasts from over 1,000 facilities, including hockey, baseball, soccer, and basketball venues.

Also approved at the meeting was the disposal of six village vehicles utilized primarily for administrative duties, according to Kathy Goessl, finance director at Village of Pleasant Prairie. They will be given to the car agency Enterprise to be sold.

