Pleasant Prairie extends fall leaf collection

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — As part of solid waste services, on a seasonal basis, the Pleasant Prairie Public Works Department provides village residents with loose, unbagged leaf collection.

The village recently announced the 2021 fall leaf collection would extend into mid-December.

Extended leaf collection will take place on the following dates by collection zone: Zone 1 on Dec. 3 and 4, Zone 2 on Dec. 6, Zone 3 on Dec. 7 and 8, Zone 4 on Dec. 9 and 10, Zone 5 on Dec. 11, Zone 6 on Dec. 13, Zone 7 on Dec.14, Zone 8 on Dec. 15; and Zone 9 on Dec. 16.

A map showing village collection zones is available on the Pleasant Prairie website, pleasantprairiewi.gov

The extended leaf collection schedule is weather dependent and may fluctuate due to snow or ice events. Timing can also change due to unforeseen equipment issues or emergencies that pull staff off schedule.

Residents should have leaves ready by 7 a.m. on the collection dates. Prepared leaves should be in a pile at the curb or within six feet of the roadside. Leaves mixed with other yard waste, such as potted/garden plants or branches, will not be collected because they can damage the leaf collection vacuum and cause costly delays.

If residents miss their final round of leaf collection, they can bring their leaves to the Residential Recycling Center at 8000 128th St. The Residential Recycling Center is open for residents on Saturdays only between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. throughout the off-season (December through March).

For more information, call the Village Hall at 262-694-1400.

