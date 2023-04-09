All about 'The Chosen'

What: "The Chosen" TV series

About the show: This drama series — created, directed and co-written by Christian filmmaker Dallas Jenkins — focuses on the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth. Primarily set in Judaea and Galilee in the first century, the series centers on Jesus and the different people who met and followed him. The series stars Jonathan Roumie as Jesus.

How is this different from other biblical dramas? Jenkins set out to create a multi-season drama about the life of Jesus that could be "binge watched" like shows on streaming services. "The Chosen" focuses much of its story on people who encounter Jesus, viewing him through their eyes. That way, Jenkins said the portrayal of Jesus is "more personal, intimate and immediate."

How is this financed? The producers used innovative methods to pay for "The Chosen," primarily through crowdfunding. The show is free to watch, and viewers are encouraged, but not required, to "pay it forward" by contributing to funding for future seasons. As of 2021, viewers had contributed some $40 million toward its production.

How else is revenue generated? The show is licensed to streaming platforms and TV networks. Merchandise and video sales also provide revenue, as have limited premiere runs in cinemas, including Cinemark in Kenosha. The show has also been adapted into a series of novels written by the show creator's father, author Jerry B. Jenkins, along with a series of graphic novels and companion Bible study materials.

How popular is "The Chosen"? According to the show's producers, 108 million people have seen at least part of the show, as of 2022.

How can I watch it? "The Chosen" is distributed through Angel Studios. Using an app and website, the series is free to watch. New episodes typically premiere via livestream on YouTube and Facebook and are then released on the app and website. The show has also been licensed to Amazon Prime Video, Peacock and Netflix.

How the show starts: The first season is set in Galilee, where Jesus starts to build a group for his ministry, inviting several people with different backgrounds. As he performs his first miracles, Jesus gains followers, including Mary Magdalene, the fishermen Simon and the tax collector Matthew.

Where it films: "The Chosen" has been filmed on sets in Texas and then Utah. For season three, production moved back to Texas, to a site in Midlothian. A $20 million production complex was built on the site of the Salvation Army's Camp Hoblitzelle. Beginning in April 2022, filming for season 3 included a four-day shoot for the "Feeding of the 5,000" scene, which used nearly 12,000 extras from 36 countries — including the Buehler family of Pleasant Prairie.

How closely does the show follow the text in the Bible? Show creator Dallas Jenkins has added backstories to various characters from the Gospels. A note on the show's first episode states the drama "is based on the true stories of the gospels of Jesus Christ. Some locations and timelines have been combined or condensed. Backstories and some characters or dialogue have been added. However, all biblical and historical context and any artistic imagination are designed to support the truth and intention of the Scriptures. The original names, locations and phrases have been translated into English for anything spoken."