Pleasant Prairie finalizes special assessment

Thiel said it’s expected a new rate would be about 6%, given the average interest rate for most home equity loans.

Also included in the original motion was allowing the payment schedule to be pushed out an additional year. The full assessed amount will be payable by Oct. 21, 2022, and an installment plan that covers 10 years of equal payments will begin Jan. 31, 2023.

A new motion that was approved last week, directs village staff to issue debt for the project, but not limiting to just the assessed portion, which gives it the flexibility to look at issuing debt for the entire project, Thiel said.

“If staff wants to look at issuing debt for the entire project, I’m OK with that, as long as that wouldn’t be supported by an increase in the stormwater user charge that we’re maintaining,” Trustee Mike Pollocoff said.

“... My logic in this is to protect the reserves and make sure we assess the new users who are adding onto the system.”

Pollocoff added that if the assessed amount is used, the village would recoup those funds through payments by the affected homeowners. If the entire amount is financed, then the source of revenue becomes property taxes, increased fees or some other way to pay that debt back.