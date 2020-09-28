Pleasant Prairie finalizes special assessment

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — After a delay early last month to tweak language, the Village Board has approved a final resolution that gives residents options on how to finance a special assessment.

According to a press release, the resolution gives the 29 affected properties by a Highway 50 reconstruction project in 2021 the option to pay the assessment in full or in 10 annual installments with an interest rate of 3% above whatever the existing prime rate is at the time.

The resolution authorizes the special assessment against properties connected with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Highway H and Highway 50 water main extension project.

With the use of water utility cash reserves, the village is paying for the initial installation of the public water main additions. The total project cost, after $246,931 in credits, is $559,088, with an average single-family lot assessment of $13,541.

Existing homes are not required to immediately hook up to municipal water. The assessment will be deferred until connection is made, the property is subdivided, approved for development or has a building permit issued to develop a vacant lot.