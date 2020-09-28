 Skip to main content
Pleasant Prairie finalizes special assessment
Pleasant Prairie finalizes special assessment

  • Updated
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — After a delay early last month to tweak language, the Village Board has approved a final resolution that gives residents options on how to finance a special assessment.

According to a press release, the resolution gives the 29 affected properties by a Highway 50 reconstruction project in 2021 the option to pay the assessment in full or in 10 annual installments with an interest rate of 3% above whatever the existing prime rate is at the time.

The resolution authorizes the special assessment against properties connected with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Highway H and Highway 50 water main extension project.

With the use of water utility cash reserves, the village is paying for the initial installation of the public water main additions. The total project cost, after $246,931 in credits, is $559,088, with an average single-family lot assessment of $13,541.

Existing homes are not required to immediately hook up to municipal water. The assessment will be deferred until connection is made, the property is subdivided, approved for development or has a building permit issued to develop a vacant lot.

“By offering a differed special assessment for the water main extension, it gives homeowners the option to continue to use a private well or connect their property to municipal (water),” Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said. “The extension also provides additional safety measures, giving homes in the area access to fire hydrants.”

The village already has extended the public water main along Highway H to the jurisdictional boundary near 67th Street, which is in conjunction with the upcoming DOT project. The design, bid and construction contract for the project was approved in May.

Highway H was closed for about a month before it reopened Sept. 16.

Village applying for grant

Also last week, the board paved the way for the village to apply for a grant on behalf of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance to retain funds currently connected with a Community Development Block Grant Revolving Loan Fund that KABA administers.

The Kenosha County program equals about $5.2 million, and KABA had previously approached the village to identify qualifying projects.

Those areas selected for rehabilitation because of aging infrastructures are sections in Chateau, Timber Ridge, Beverly Woods and south of 85th Street, with a combined cost of about $5.2 million.

KABA already has received approval from the state, the release states.

Because the projects already are part of the village’s existing capital plan, there will not be any financial impact to Pleasant Prairie. KABA will retain the funds to continue programs that aim to ensure future investments, raise the tax base and develop high-paying jobs throughout the community.

“The village and KABA have a long history of working together,” Thiel said. “The village is grateful to play a supportive role. KABA is a phenomenal partner and asset to Kenosha County and our community.”

As part of its motion, the board adopted a resolution to approve the Citizen Participation Plan for the CDBG Capital Grant Program, which is the initial step to apply for the grant.

By moving forward, the village will pay the funds to the state that KABA is required to return, and the state will re-issue the amount to Pleasant Prairie in the form of a capital grant.

Since 2013, KABA has helped secure more than 4,000 jobs, $1 billion of capital investment and 8.5 million square feet of new buildings, according to the release.

Collection: Developments in Pleasant Prairie

Here are recent stories focusing on development in the village of Pleasant Prairie in Kenosha County that have been published online and in the Kenosha News.

