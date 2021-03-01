Pleasant Prairie Fire Department adding to fleet

Rescue engine

As for the rescue engine, plans for that delivery began in 2018. In 2019, McGrath Consulting of Wonder Lake, Ill., prepared a fire study report on behalf of the village. Both the proposed aerial engine and the soon-to-be-delivered rescue engine were included in the report as recommended purchases for the village.

Roepke said the rescue engine eventually will be housed at Fire Station No. 3 when the station is built sometime in the next one to five years.

“The study recommended it, (and) we ourselves internally said, ‘This is what we need to do,’” Roepke said in reference to the purchase of the rescue engine. “The study just reinforced that. ... It’s a pretty nice vehicle.”

Adding both vehicles to the fleet will not only allow the department to stay up to date with its equipment, but sets it up well for the future.