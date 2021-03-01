Pleasant Prairie Fire Department adding to fleet

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — In the not-too-distant future, there will be some shifting among the Fire Department fleet.
The department is expected to have a new rescue engine in its possession within the next week, and the Village Board on Monday night will act on the approval of a contract to bring a new quint/aerial engine into the fold.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board continues to meet virtually. Residents can view the meeting by registering at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register or by calling 1-562-247-8422 and using access code 546-359-237.
Phone attendees are not able to participate actively in the meeting.
Fire Chief Craig Roepke said the new engine from Reliant Fire Apparatus of Slinger was put into the plans a year ago, and the $1,129,059 price tag will come from the 2021 budget.
Once it’s delivered and up and running, it will replace two older engines that will be taken out of service. The estimate from Reliant states the vehicle should be delivered within about 16 months from the execution of the contract.
“(The new vehicle) will be the primary fire suppression vehicle out of Station No. 1 (until it’s moved),” Roepke said.
According to the cost estimate, should the village decided to make a 100 percent payment at the time the aerial truck is delivered, it would save $44,104, which would decrease the price to $1,084,955.
Rescue engine
As for the rescue engine, plans for that delivery began in 2018. In 2019, McGrath Consulting of Wonder Lake, Ill., prepared a fire study report on behalf of the village. Both the proposed aerial engine and the soon-to-be-delivered rescue engine were included in the report as recommended purchases for the village.
Roepke said the rescue engine eventually will be housed at Fire Station No. 3 when the station is built sometime in the next one to five years.
“The study recommended it, (and) we ourselves internally said, ‘This is what we need to do,’” Roepke said in reference to the purchase of the rescue engine. “The study just reinforced that. ... It’s a pretty nice vehicle.”
Adding both vehicles to the fleet will not only allow the department to stay up to date with its equipment, but sets it up well for the future.
“From a fleet perspective, it kind of sets us up for Station 3,” Roepke said. “That was one of the other outcomes of the McGrath study, was the need for the community for Station 3 out near Prairie Springs Park. When that (station) is built, we’re going to do some shifting of apparatus so that new rescue engine will get shifted out to Station 3. There’s a vision. There’s a plan from a fleet perspective for what types of vehicles go where.
“With the industrial park, Haribo, the interstate, this rescue engine serves a specific purpose in addition to your typical fire suppression activities. ... We’re going to be kind of doing some shifting around, getting rid of some old equipment. In some ways, we’re kind of slimming the fleet so that our vehicles are more purpose driven.”
Other items on Monday night’s agenda include:
Consider approval of a resolution to discontinue platted portions of right-of-ways, release of drainage easements and restrictions within the Chateau Eau Plaines Subdivision, which received Plan Commission approval last week.
Consider approval to award a contract for the Highway 50/75th Street Sanitary Sewer Relay and 45th Avenue Storm Sewer Extension project.
Consider approval of two contracts for the 2021 Paving Program, one for $1,324,646.50 for Phase 1 with Stark Pavement Corp. of Milwaukee and one for $4,981,789 for Phase 2 with Payne & Dolan, Inc., of Franklin.
The village received three bids for Phase 1 and two for Phase 2. Phase 1 includes work at Greenwood Heights, 85th Street, 104th Avenue, Old Green Bay Road and 93rd Street, the reconstruction of the Chateau Lift Station driveway and work in Timber Ridge Subdivision. Work in Phase 2 includes the Beverly Woods and Chateau Eau Plaines subdivisions.
Consider approval of the 2021 Paving Program utility adjustment and curb repair project contract to All-Ways Contractors, Inc., of Menomonee Falls for a total of $281,760. The village received two bids for the work on 85th Street, 43rd Avenue and Greenwood Heights and in the Timber Ridge Subdivision.
Consider a resolution to allow the village to acquire a right-of-way to allow it to widen part of Bain Station Road where it abuts two different parcels.
TID No. 8 advances
The Joint Review Board gave its second approval earlier this week to the proposed Tax Incremental District No. 8 within the village. The approval documents now head to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for its stamp of approval before the TID officially will begin.
At its first meeting in February, the Village Board unanimously approved TID No. 8, which will consist of about 127 acres of land south of Highway 50, north of 79th Street and between 104th and 115th avenues.
Once approved by the state, the proposed infrastructure improvements could begin as early as April and be completed by December 2022. Fiduciary Real Estate Development of Milwaukee is the developer for the project.
The plan itself includes mixed-use developments that consist of both commercial and residential projects that are expected to generate $89.6 million during the TID’s life, which will expire in 2040.
Nearly $27.8 million will be raised in tax increment collections during the life of the TID.
