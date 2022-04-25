Pleasant Prairie Fire, four other departments, respond to blaze that destroys four vehicles

The Pleasant Prairie Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire that destroyed four fleet vehicles at Grow Rite Landscape Management Saturday night, an incident Assistant Fire Chief Aaron Longrie said could have been much worse.

Longrie said they received the call around 8:19 p.m., and were on-scene for about 90 minutes. Four vehicles were affected, while a pole barn with other vehicles and equipment was exposed and required protection.

No injuries were reported. One of the affected vehicles was a diesel fuel dispenser rig, and there was propane on site as well, according to Longrie, but neither were contributing factors to the fire.

“It was relatively benign,” Longrie said. With the nearby equipment, fuels and other vehicles, Longrie warned, “it could’ve been spectacular.”

Four other fire departments from Illinois, including crews from Winthrop Harbor, Zion, Newport and Beach Park, responded to the fire, but were not “utilized to their full extent.” Bristol and Salem Lakes units covered the Pleasant Prairie departments while Pleasant Prairie Fire was at the blaze.

“If we hadn’t called them, it would’ve been bigger,” Longrie said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Longrie said the cause of vehicle fires are usually difficult to pinpoint.

“You just never know what can set these things off,” Longrie said.

