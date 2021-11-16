Pleasant Prairie Fire & Rescue conducting wide-area search training

On Monday, the Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue Department began conducting wide area search training in the woods south of 82nd Street, near the 11200 block.

The wide-area search drill is a collaborative training effort between the Fire and Rescue, Police, and Information Technology departments. Training is scheduled to continue through Wednesday.

The training course exercises first responders’ knowledge of drones, GPS mapping, and practical search methods to train safety staff on systematic searches over large areas. The three-day training course includes:

Challenging exercises that mirror real-life scenarios.

Demonstrations on approved practices and procedures.

Expectations that help standardize the safety response needed to perform wide area searches.

“When the need to organize a large-scale search arises, having the ability to effectively mobilize our safety resources is crucial,” explained Assistant Fire Chief Aaron Longrie. “Whether it is for a missing child, injured hunter, or those affected by a natural disaster, the training offered will give safety staff the knowledge, skills, and abilities to effectively mobilize, organize, and deploy resources when emergencies like these occur.”

