Pleasant Prairie gets Buffalo Wild Wings GO, first in Wisconsin

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- Buffalo Wild Wings GO, a new takeout and delivery-focused model for Buffalo Wild Wings, has opened in Pleasant Prairie, 4623 75th St., marking the first Go location in Wisconsin.

The new business opened on Friday.

Through August 14 customers who place an order in-store at the new location will receive a 20% discount.

The Pleasant Prairie GO location features a walk-up counter, digital menu boards and limited seating, and offer traditional and boneless wings, hand-breaded tenders, chicken sandwiches, burgers, sides, and all 26 Buffalo Wild Wings sauces and dry rubs.

Guests who order ahead will be able to pick up their meal from individual takeout lockers.

“I am thrilled to introduce the new Buffalo Wild Wings GO model in Pleasant Prairie,” said Buffalo Wild Wings President Lyle Tick. “Our takeout and delivery business grew significantly over the past two years as guests across America enjoyed our award-winning wings, sauces and other menu items at home. With great deals every day of the week on wings and bundles at GO, customers have one more way to enjoy our wings for any occasion, from game day lunch to family dinner.”

The new restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until midnight Friday and Saturday.

More information can be found at www.buffalowildwings.com/en/bwww-go.