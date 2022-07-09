 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PLEASANT PRAIRIE

Pleasant Prairie gets Buffalo Wild Wings GO, first in Wisconsin

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- Buffalo Wild Wings GO, a new takeout and delivery-focused model for Buffalo Wild Wings, has opened in Pleasant Prairie, 4623 75th St., marking the first Go location in Wisconsin.

The new business opened on Friday.

Through August 14 customers who place an order in-store at the new location will receive a 20% discount.

The Pleasant Prairie GO location features a walk-up counter, digital menu boards and limited seating, and offer traditional and boneless wings, hand-breaded tenders, chicken sandwiches, burgers, sides, and all 26 Buffalo Wild Wings sauces and dry rubs.

Guests who order ahead will be able to pick up their meal from individual takeout lockers.

“I am thrilled to introduce the new Buffalo Wild Wings GO model in Pleasant Prairie,” said Buffalo Wild Wings President Lyle Tick. “Our takeout and delivery business grew significantly over the past two years as guests across America enjoyed our award-winning wings, sauces and other menu items at home. With great deals every day of the week on wings and bundles at GO, customers have one more way to enjoy our wings for any occasion, from game day lunch to family dinner.”

People are also reading…

The new restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until midnight Friday and Saturday.

More information can be found at www.buffalowildwings.com/en/bwww-go.

View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington July 4 fireworks postponed

Burlington July 4 fireworks postponed

The City of Burlington's July 4 fireworks have been "postponed to a later date," the city said Monday afternoon, due to safety concerns related to expected storms.

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert