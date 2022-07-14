Pleasant Prairie hires new baseball operations coordinator

The Village of Pleasant Prairie announced that Sean McSheffery, who was field manager for the Kenosha Kingfish last season, will be the new baseball operations coordinator for the Phenom Wisconsin Baseball program.

Phenom Wisconsin is a player development program with the goal of successfully getting athletes to the next level of play whether that’s high school baseball, college baseball, or beyond. It trains at the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace. The competitive youth travel baseball organization offers teams at the 8U to 17U levels.

McSheffery has an extensive baseball background, including years of coaching at the youth, college and professional levels. He was assistant baseball coach at Chipola College in Marianna, Florida, and spent time on the coaching staff at Florida International university, Phoenix College and the University of Dallas.

Beyond college coaching, McSheffery spent the 2012-2014 seasons with the San Diego Padres, working with the organization’s short-season Single-A and AAA affiliate teams, handling day-to-day operations, managing scouting reports and working with infielders, hitters and baserunners.

At the youth level, McShefffery worked for several travel baseball organizations, including the Cangelosi Baseball Academy and the Chicago Bulls White Sox Academy.

“We are excited to welcome Sean McSheffery as the new Operations Coordinator of Phenom Wisconsin Baseball,” said Brett Christopher, Pleasant Prairie RecPlex’s athletics & recreation manager. “Sean’s baseball knowledge and his proven ability to help players improve their skills will help advance our athletes to the next level.”

McSheffery said he looks forward to building relationships with the players and their families, elevating the program’s in-season and out-of-season player development, taking advantage of the RecPlex’s top-tier facilities, and helping Phenom teams succeed on the field.