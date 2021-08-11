Pleasant Prairie History Museum dedication set for Aug. 26

The Pleasant Prairie History Museum, located at the historic Dublin School, 3875 116th St., is scheduled to hold a dedication and fundraiser Thursday, Aug. 26.

An open house and the fundraiser is set to run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Parking will be available at the museum and on 116th Street, and carpooling is encouraged. All attendees will be given a free raffle ticket with a chance to win one of two gift baskets.

A new exhibit, "Her League: Women in Professional Baseball," is scheduled to be unveiled at the event, with a gallery talk planned for Sunday, Aug. 29, at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, email info@pleasantprairiehistoricalsociety.org, or call 262-577-5115.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.