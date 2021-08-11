 Skip to main content
Pleasant Prairie History Museum dedication set for Aug. 26
Pleasant Prairie History Museum dedication set for Aug. 26

The Pleasant Prairie History Museum, located at the historic Dublin School, 3875 116th St., is scheduled to hold a dedication and fundraiser Thursday, Aug. 26.

An open house and the fundraiser is set to run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Parking will be available at the museum and on 116th Street, and carpooling is encouraged. All attendees will be given a free raffle ticket with a chance to win one of two gift baskets.

A new exhibit, "Her League: Women in Professional Baseball," is scheduled to be unveiled at the event, with a gallery talk planned for Sunday, Aug. 29, at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, email info@pleasantprairiehistoricalsociety.org, or call 262-577-5115.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE HISTORY MUSEUM

