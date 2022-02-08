Pleasant Prairie History Museum exhibit to feature works of local photojournalist Al Frederickson

The works of a photojournalist with local roots, a man who covered some of the key events in American history, will be available for public view later this month.

The Pleasant Prairie History Museum is showcasing a special free exhibit “More Than a Thousand Words: The Photography of Al Fredrickson.”

The public opening is scheduled to take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the museum, which is located in the newly restored historic Dublin School building, 3875 116th St. Thereafter, the free exhibit is open to the public and school group visits from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Fredrickson, who grew up in Pleasant Prairie, worked for the Kenosha News, The Journal Times in Racine, the Waukegan News-Sun, Waukesha Freeman newspaper and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He also served for a decade as a special photo correspondent for the British-based Reuters international news agency and contributed work to the Associated Press and Universal Press International as well.

Fredrickson covered national news events like NASA’s six space shuttle launches between 1977-1986 and the destructive aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, which crippled New Orleans in 2005. His sports photography includes superb action photos of some of the greatest players of the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

His early black-and-white photos include notables like 15-year-old superstar Michael Jackson in 1974 and TV’s “Twilight Zone” creator Rod Serling. He presented close-up views of Presidents Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan and civil rights leader Julian Bond.

About the exhibit

Featuring 54 of his photos, the exhibit showcases Fredrickson’s unique 45-year photojournalism career and own life, beginning with his boyhood home in Pleasant Prairie. Most of the photos have never been displayed publicly.

The exhibit also includes Fredrickson’s signature black-and-white photos taken in Kenosha County during the 1970s and 1980s, capturing the lives of local residents.

“Al was considered by his professional colleagues to be one of the best photojournalists in Wisconsin,” says Kate Bennett, museum curator. “It’s an honor and pleasure for us to celebrate his unique achievements as a former Pleasant Prairie resident.”

The exhibit distinctly focuses on 15 rediscovered photos submitted by Fredrickson with his own original captions to Reuters, many of which were circulated across the United States and worldwide.

Born August 23, 1951, Al Fredrickson died on April 9, 2021, in Waukesha. He attended local Kenosha public schools and functioned as the primary photographer of the Tremper High School Tempest student newspaper and Classic student yearbook. He graduated with a bachelor of arts in communication arts from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in 1975 where he also worked as one of its first campus photographers. He served in the U.S. Army as a military police officer in the early 1970s.

For more information on the exhibit, contact Bennett at (262) 577-5115 or visit the museum’s website at www.pleasantprairiehistoricalsociety.org.

