Pleasant Prairie honoring longtime public servant Tom Terwall on Sunday

"We were growing, changing, and we needed some professional leadership, more than we had ever had as a town at that time," Steinbrink said. "Mike was just a young guy out of school, had a couple jobs, and (Terwall) saw enough of Mike that he wanted to hire him and bring him to the town."

And it wasn't just in local government where he made his mark, as Terwall also was a volunteer with the Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue Department.

Terwall was instrumental in pushing for the development of the Rescue Department to reach defibrillation and rescue service levels. In 1991, he joined other members of the department as the first graduates of the Paramedic rescue service level, which made Pleasant Prairie the smallest municipality in the state at that time to reach that status.

"He took that seriously," Steinbrink said. "And his efforts kept the town at that time moving forward with becoming a more professional department providing those services to the citizens. ... I'm surprised he wasn't a doctor, because he had that expertise."

Fitting tribute

The location of the memorial certainly wasn't by accident, Thiel said.