Pleasant Prairie honoring longtime public servant Tom Terwall on Sunday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Any discussion about the history of the village and how it got there has to start with the late Tom Terwall.
So it's fitting that a memorial in his honor will be unveiled Sunday near the road named for him and within the Joe Andrea Plaza, another key figure from the past.
Terwall, the last Town of Pleasant Prairie chairman and the first Village Board president when it incorporated, died in March of last year at the age of 80. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was pushed to Sunday at 2 p.m. on the southern side of Prairie Springs Park between Highway 165 and Terwall Terrace.
Plans for the celebration include the dedication of a bench and a plaque in Terwall's honor. Parking will be available at the baseball diamond on the south side of the park.
"Tom made a significant mark and really was one of the founding fathers and assisted in the township of Pleasant Prairie becoming a village," Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said. "He helped set policy and guide staff, and the village as a whole (in) becoming what it is today."
Served many roles
There weren't many roles Terwall didn't serve in his 41 years with Pleasant Prairie.
Starting in 1977, he served as a Town Supervisor for 10 years, then as Town Chairman for two, followed by six years as Village Board president. In 1995, he began a 23-year run with the Plan Commission, including time as the chairman.
The incorporation of Pleasant Prairie from a town to a village set the stage for the growth it sees today.
That process began in 1988 and ended in 1989 with an overwhelming vote of support from the community, said former Town Administrator and current longtime Village Board member Mike Pollocoff.
"We really worked hard at getting the incorporation sold," Pollocoff said. "A lot of people were scared of it, but at the end of the campaign, the vote was 3,300-and-something for incorporation and 300 against. It was overwhelming, and he was overwhelmingly elected as village president.
"He worked really well with the area governments. I think all the local governments that surrounded us in Kenosha County, and even in the state, he was well-respected."
It was Terwall's vision that moved incorporation forward, Pollocoff said, when he realized that for the town of then-almost 13,000 people to get where it could go, it had to become a village.
"He played a key part in advocating for (growth) and saying for a community, for a municipal government, if we want to have all this (business) come here, we have to be able to serve it and sustain our operations, have good service, have reliable services, and it has to be at a cost that's reasonable," Pollcoff said. "He pushed for that."
Village Board President John Steinbrink credited Terwall for hiring Pollocoff as the first Town Administrator.
"We were growing, changing, and we needed some professional leadership, more than we had ever had as a town at that time," Steinbrink said. "Mike was just a young guy out of school, had a couple jobs, and (Terwall) saw enough of Mike that he wanted to hire him and bring him to the town."
And it wasn't just in local government where he made his mark, as Terwall also was a volunteer with the Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue Department.
Terwall was instrumental in pushing for the development of the Rescue Department to reach defibrillation and rescue service levels. In 1991, he joined other members of the department as the first graduates of the Paramedic rescue service level, which made Pleasant Prairie the smallest municipality in the state at that time to reach that status.
"He took that seriously," Steinbrink said. "And his efforts kept the town at that time moving forward with becoming a more professional department providing those services to the citizens. ... I'm surprised he wasn't a doctor, because he had that expertise."
Fitting tribute
The location of the memorial certainly wasn't by accident, Thiel said.
"That plaza was always intended to be an area where we recognized individuals who were significant to the village," he said. "We felt as a village, that it was appropriate, given that it's right along Terwall Terrace, and given Tom's significant influence and role, we felt that would be a good location for the memorial."
Pollocoff and Steinbrink echoed Thiel's sentiments.
The memorial had been in the works before this week's event, Pollocoff said, until COVID-19 put everything on hold.
"We talked about it for a while," he said. "Unfortunately, it didn't happen before he passed away. We were looking to get it done, and then COVID happened and nothing really happened.
"It is appropriate. There's a lot of people standing on his shoulders and Joe Andrea's shoulders. They got a lot of things done."
Steinbrink agreed.
"It's fitting that (Andrea and Terwall) are there together, because both of them had the same foresight of moving southeastern Wisconsin and the town or village ahead," he said. "... Tom was a forever-dedicated person to the village or town."