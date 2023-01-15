Pleasant Prairie honors longtime local leader with street naming

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – It was during a busy meeting for the Village Plan Commission when Wayne Koessl, a longtime local leader and member of the commission, looked up in confusion as his family quietly walked in and sat down in the front row.
Jean Werbie-Harris, the village’s community development director, was discussing the naming of a road extension at the former We Energies power plant site, where extensive redevelopment projects have been underway.
When she clicked to the next slide, photos of Koessl filled the screen, including a green road sign with a familiar name.
In honor of Koessl, the Village Plan Commission and Village Board approved a resolution naming the public roadway extension north of 95th Street at 80th Avenue Koessl Court during Monday night’s consecutive meetings.
Koessl listened as his fellow commission members expressed their gratitude for his work over the years.
“I thought it was a regular commission meeting,” Koessl said of the Jan. 9 surprise. “It feels good. I’ve always felt you should give back to your community. I’m glad to see Pleasant Prairie become a village after being a little town.”
The 53-year veteran of the plan commission began his long history of public service in the community in 1948, when he began working for Wisconsin Electric Power Company. He would serve numerous positions in his six decades with the company.
In addition to his 64 years of work at WEPCO, he served as WEPCO’s government liaison and promoted economic growth within LakeView Corporate Park.
Koessl is also a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, and was an elected official on the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors for 30 years, serving as Kenosha County Board Chairman from 1978 to 1980.
He was involved with the Wisconsin Counties Association and the Wisconsin Counties Utility Tax Association, and has been active in various non-profit community agencies in the Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha areas, including serving on the United Way and Shalom Center boards.
Koessl spoke briefly to the gathered group, including his wife Patricia and sons.
“My goal was to give back to the community,” Koessl said. “Along the way, my wife and family always supported me. Thank you, and thank you for this honor.”
Village President John Steinbrink described his first impression of Koessl when he first entered village politics.
“The first day when I started here, Wayne was one of those guys you looked to,” Steinbrink said. “Whenever we needed help, he was there.”
Werbie-Harris said they were honored to be able to recognize Koessl’s long history with the village.
“His dedication to improving the lives of those around him, combined with his significant impact on the positive growth of Pleasant Prairie, inspires us all,” Werbie-Harris said. “The roadway naming is a fitting tribute to his many contributions and decades of public service he has provided to the community.”
