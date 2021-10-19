Pleasant Prairie honors retiring Lt. Peter Jung

"It's something the village has taken seriously, and the people who work out there take seriously. I've said before, these people do some things that we don't really see and don't really want to see. They do things that we can't do and don't want to do. It's the very best in public safety and public service."

Village Administrator Nathan Thiel shared with the board a response to a house fire about a year ago when Jung, who was one of the first on the scene, went into the home to make sure nobody was in danger.

"Pete, not thinking of himself, but thinking of the care and concern for the individuals, responded instantly and immediately," Thiel said. "I know that's reflective of not only Pete's spirit, but the department. I think he's epitomized the values of our officers."

Had number of roles

During his time with the department, Jung helped implement the "Shop With A Cop" program and added a number of other activities to his resume, including time as a field training officer supervisor and a mentor at Prairie Lane Elementary School. He received a Life Saving Award in 2010 and a Challenge Coin in October 2020.

Jung thanked the board, Smetana and the village for the opportunity to serve.