Pleasant Prairie honors retiring police Lt. Peter Jung

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The village recognized an outgoing police officer who will take 20 years of public service with him later this month.
Lt. Peter Jung is retiring Oct. 29, and at Monday night’s Village Board meeting, government officials and Police Chief David Smetana helped send Jung off with an official proclamation in his honor.
Jung joined the department in 2001 as a patrol officer, then he was promoted to sergeant in 2008 and to lieutenant in 2016.
“We are definitely going to miss Pete’s leadership and his constant dedication to the agency and to the village,” Smetana said. “Pete is one of those guys who was always there. When it came to leadership, I was happy to be able to promote Pete to the rank of lieutenant, because I saw that leadership in him, and I saw that dedication and his ability to mentor younger officers. That’s exactly what he’s done.
“You can see in the back of the room a number of his staff and younger officers. Pete has made a real impact on their careers. We are definitely going to miss Pete.”
Trustee Mike Pollocoff echoed those sentiments.
“Pete epitomizes the kind of quality that we have in our department and the personnel who work in there,” he said. “We are fortunate to always hire good people who end up being great officers and great commanders, and it shows in the performance of our department over the years.
“It’s something the village has taken seriously, and the people who work out there take seriously. I’ve said before, these people do some things that we don’t really see and don’t really want to see. They do things that we can’t do and don’t want to do. It’s the very best in public safety and public service.”
Village Administrator Nathan Thiel shared with the board a response to a house fire about a year ago when Jung, who was one of the first on the scene, went into the home to make sure nobody was in danger.
“Pete, not thinking of himself, but thinking of the care and concern for the individuals, responded instantly and immediately,” Thiel said. “I know that’s reflective of not only Pete’s spirit, but the department. I think he’s epitomized the values of our officers.”
Had number of roles
During his time with the department, Jung helped implement the “Shop With A Cop” program and added a number of other activities to his resume, including time as a field training officer supervisor and a mentor at Prairie Lane Elementary School. He received a Life Saving Award in 2010 and a Challenge Coin in October 2020.
Jung thanked the board, Smetana and the village for the opportunity to serve.
“It was a pleasure working here at the village,” he said. “... I thank God. I thank my wife and family, I thank the original chief who hired me, Brian Wagner, for giving me the opportunity, sending me to the (Police) Academy. I appreciate Chief Smetana for his leadership the last 10 years.”