Pleasant Prairie honors two of its police officers for lifesaving efforts

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — When village police officers Zachary Dutter and Jeremiah Gates raced to an emergency call in November 2019, they found a patient in dire and immediate need of their assistance.
And as trained first responders, that’s just what the two provided.
Through their efforts, that patient’s heartbeat returned, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment — and even though that man died later that day, the officers’ efforts most certainly didn’t go unnoticed.
After a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic kept Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana from officially recognizing his two patrolmen, they each were presented last week with a “Life-Saving Award” for how they handled the situation that night.
Smetana said when Dutter, a third-shift officer, and Gates, who works second shift, responded to the scene, they found a pulseless not-breathing patient. Through the use of an AED (automated external defibrillator) and CPR efforts, they were able to help that person regain a heartbeat.
“The officers’ efforts gave him the best chance of survival in getting him to a hospital,” Smetana said. “The things that these officers do, we carry the necessary equipment, we train with that equipment, we go through our life-saving training on a regular basis, and that’s what can lead to successful outcomes such as that.
“We obviously don’t have a say in whether the person’s medical condition causes them to have a negative outcome later on after that call, but the officers work in keeping their cool during a stressful situation such as that.”
As first responders, the best hope for survival is to then get the patient into the hands of rescue personnel and then to hospital, Smetana said.
“That all leads to the person’s best opportunity to have a successful outcome,” he said. “Sometimes those successful outcomes don’t endure.”
Staying calm
Sports coaches oftentimes use the term “muscle memory” when it comes to their athletes, meaning the body takes over in the moment, but only after hundreds, if not thousands of repetitions.
The same can be said for how police and other emergency personnel have to react in any type of a stressful situation, by letting their training take over, Smetana said.
“That’s why that regular training on how to do these things, how to work with an AED, and not just that, but as an agency being able to purchase that equipment,” Smetana said. “Those AEDs are not inexpensive, but they’re life-saving equipment.
“Many times, we are on the call first, very quickly followed by our fire and rescue. They have more advanced abilities to carry our efforts on once they arrive on scene. We always talk about seconds and minutes matter. When you’re in a situation like this, you go back to your training. That’s why it’s so critical to go through that training, to get the best training we can so we can deliver those best services to the public.
“These officers did a great job on that.”
Smetana said he couldn’t have been more proud of both Dutter and Gates, who he said only have a “couple years” of time on the department, but handle their jobs as true professionals.
“They’re both very active officers, very dedicated to the community,” he said. “This type of call just exemplifies that. They were able to keep their cool even though this is probably one of the most stressful calls you’re going to be on.
“You’re literally responsible for somebody’s life. To be able to recall the proper measures, the proper steps in those critical situations (is crucial) and work as a team when you’re doing it. That’s what really impresses me the most, is their ability to work as a team during a critical situation like this.”
Those same sentiments ring true for everyone in the department, Smetana said.
“I think the public needs to know that we’re equipped, trained and ready to provide these services whenever we’re called on,” he said.