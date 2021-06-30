Pleasant Prairie honors two of its police officers for lifesaving efforts

“We obviously don’t have a say in whether the person’s medical condition causes them to have a negative outcome later on after that call, but the officers work in keeping their cool during a stressful situation such as that.”

As first responders, the best hope for survival is to then get the patient into the hands of rescue personnel and then to hospital, Smetana said.

“That all leads to the person’s best opportunity to have a successful outcome,” he said. “Sometimes those successful outcomes don’t endure.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Staying calm

Sports coaches oftentimes use the term “muscle memory” when it comes to their athletes, meaning the body takes over in the moment, but only after hundreds, if not thousands of repetitions.

The same can be said for how police and other emergency personnel have to react in any type of a stressful situation, by letting their training take over, Smetana said.

“That’s why that regular training on how to do these things, how to work with an AED, and not just that, but as an agency being able to purchase that equipment,” Smetana said. “Those AEDs are not inexpensive, but they’re life-saving equipment.