 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Pleasant Prairie hosting "Through Your Frame" photo contest

  • Updated
  • Comments

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Do you love living in Pleasant Prairie?

Area residents Show off your photography skills and your love for this community by entering your photos to the Pleasant Prairie 2022 Through Your Frame Photo Contest.

Your photos could appear in the 2023 Village of Pleasant Prairie Calendar and Resource Directory, the Village website, social media channels or in other Village publications.

Photos will be judged based on content and quality. Anyone is eligible to enter the contest; however, the photos must be taken within the Village of Pleasant Prairie. Photo must be submitted via the Village website.

The contest is currently open and will close Aug. 12.

Open voting will be available on select photos on the Village website from Aug. 15 through Aug. 19. The top three photos with the most votes will be the winners.

Photo submission portal and contest rules are available at PleasantPrairieWi.gov/Photo.

People are also reading…

Questions related to the photo contest can email communications@plprairie.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia intensifies attacks on Mariupol

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert