Pleasant Prairie will be holding a Kids & Family Expo at the RecPlex this week with over 40 exhibitors offering a wide variety of products, demonstrations and more for families.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace. It is free and open to the entire family.

The expo will feature various products, demonstrations activities and information related to youth and families, as well as showcasing youth-related retail, family recreation, healthcare, sports and athletics, education, childcare, summer camp options and more.

“We’re thrilled to bring together families and our family-oriented vendors for a day of fun and discovery,” said Mallory Freitag, youth services manager. “With a variety of exciting exhibitors, hands-on activities, food trucks and valuable resources, the 2023 Kids & Family Expo is the perfect way to start your family’s summer season.”

In addition to exhibitors, the event will feature a craft fair, a first for the Kids & Family Expo. The craft fair will provide an opportunity for families to shop and support 36 local artisans.

The RecPlex will be offering a 50% discount on kid memberships with no joining fee for sign-ups starting March 18 until the end of the month. Parents can add their children and save up to $170 for the year.

For more information, call 262-947-0437 or visit the RecPlex.