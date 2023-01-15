Pleasant Prairie looking for vendor for Recplex, village parks

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village of Pleasant Prairie is looking for submissions from vendors to operate food and beverage concessions at the RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace, and select village parks.

The Recreation Department has opened a request for proposals, and has invited interested qualified vendors to send in submissions. The department hopes to offer expanded dining options such as grab-and-go items, catering and more.

“We’re thrilled to expand our food and beverage offerings and look forward to reviewing proposals from interested vendors,” said Director of Recreation and Programming Brett Christopher. “We aim to enhance the experience at THE RecPlex and surrounding park by offering more food options to create a destination where visitors can access concessions and enjoy all things recreation.”

The village is looking for vendors with a proven track record. The village plans to evaluate submissions and conduct interviews in early February, with contracts awarded mid to late February and concession operations beginning by late March 2023.

Interested vendors may submit their proposals by 4 p.m. on Jan. 27 to Brett Christopher, Village Director of Recreation and Programming at the RecPlex. Vendors may submit proposals for individual areas, but first consideration will be for parties that offer a bundled proposal for all locations.

Interested companies may send inquiries to bchristopher@pleasantprairiewi.gov.

The Pleasant Prairie RecPlex is home to numerous sports programs and special events, with an indoor aquatic center, fitness center, fieldhouse, ice rinks, and more. The selected vendor will have an opportunity to operate concessions at the RecPlex and multiple outdoor locations.

