Pleasant Prairie looks at options for funding needed expansions to village fire, rescue, police staffing

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — With emergency staffing needs within the police, fire and rescue departments now identified, another significant question must be answered.
How to pay for it?
That’s the next step after a public safety options assessment was presented to the Village Board on Monday night, which identifies the need for 12 additional firemedics (firefighters and rescue personnel), four more police officers and a third fire station.
Once the staffing levels are reached, the financial impact will be about $1.6 million, Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said — $1.2 million for fire and rescue and $400,000 for police.
Growth in population, which has risen by 7.8% to 21,250, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, along with a significant growth in the improved value of businesses in the village by 149% since 2019, are two main factors in the need for additional staffing.
Thiel, in his presentation to the board Monday, said the village received $3.44 million in property taxes from businesses in 2010, compared to $9.78 million in 2020.
“We’ve seen gradual growth in services, the second (fire) station, (and) we’ve seen some gradual growth with police officers, but it’s outpaced our ability to provide necessary public services,’ Thiel said.
Making things difficult are the state-mandated caps on property taxes. Thiel said 86% of the village’s general fund is generated primarily through property tax and shared revenue.
“Shared revenue has been falling, (and) property tax has been capped,” he said. “So our ability to fund these services through the large portion of the pie is significantly limited. ... Staffing levels have not kept pace with the growing demands for service.”
Potential solutions
Thiel identified four different scenarios that face the village moving forward — it can maintain status quo, budget cuts and service reductions, find additional sources of revenue or partner with additional communities.
Each one comes with challenges.
Without doing anything to meet the staffing needs, other areas of the village would suffer, Thiel said. “Doing nothing and maintaining status quo, while it sounds fine and easy, over time, if the village doesn’t identify funding for additional fire and police personnel, existing challenges will only create more strain on departments.
“This will impact the quality of public safety services provided and also impact other services. As the strain or pressure increases on public safety, we’ll want to address those needs, so we’ll place holds on other things that may be of a lesser priority like parks or street maintenance but are still just as vital to maintain the quality of life we have in Pleasant Prairie,” he said.
Cutting budgets and other services has its difficulties, as well, Thiel said, as getting to the additional $1.6 million needed to fill the staffing gaps is tough in already “lean” village budget.
“All of those (potential cuts) have other impacts,” he said. “Staff have reviewed the ability to reduce services to make up the $1.6 million. It’s just so tight. It would be very difficult to be able to find those resources. These cuts would likely strain the community by reducing the quality of service the village can provide in other areas.”
Revenue sources
Three additional sources of revenue are potentially available to the village, either through a referendum, the addition of a wheel tax or to create a utility charge for streets, which would shift those funds to public safety.
In order for the village to exceed its tax levy, which is expected to decrease in 2023 from $4.64 per $1,000 equalized valuation to $4.23, Thiel said a community-wide referendum would have to be held. At a median home value of $296,500, it would cost each taxpayer about an additional $124 to cover the staffing costs.
The addition of a wheel tax, which would apply to all vehicles kept or registered in the village, would cost each car owner about $97, Thiel said, which would be in addition to the current $85 charged by the state. There are currently about 16,500 vehicles that would be eligible for that tax.
Other area communities that have implemented a wheel tax are charging about an additional $20 per registered vehicle, Thiel said.
The use of a utility charge will require more research by staff before it can be presented, Thiel said.
Another option is shared revenues, which the village currently does use for all emergency services. In 2018, the Fire and Rescue Department received mutual aid 120 times and provided the same service outside the village 57 times, Thiel said.
“There’s only so much we can depend on other agencies to support and assist,” he said. “The idea of completely consolidating with another agency basically takes away control from the village to kind of control its own destiny. ... There’s not currently a viable collaboration model that would meet the full public safety staffing requirements for the village’s current and future needs.”
Fire stations
The village currently has two fire stations, one at 3801 Springbrook Road (Fire Station 1), and the other at 8044 88th Avenue (Fire Station 2).
Fire Station 1 was built in 2015, and is staffed with three personnel daily, but has the ability to support more, according to the study. The station also has an office for one assistant chief.
The building on 88th Avenue serves as the main headquarters for the Fire and Rescue Departments. It contains the administrative offices for the fire chief, one assistant chief and the administrative assistant.
Thiel said a third station is viable, but the question then becomes how to fill it with new staff.
“We have flexibility within our budget or the tools that the state has allotted for us to take care of that additional station,” he said. “However, even if we were to build a (third) station today, the question is how would we staff it? That’s really the limiting factor here.”
Community input
The village now plans to take its findings to the community for assessment and feedback, along with a community-wide survey in the future before it returns back to the board, hopefully before the end of the year, Thiel said.
Getting that input will be vital in finding the solution.
“We are really wanting to engage the community and get their input,” Thiel said. “From a staff standpoint, what might be an obvious answer is not always obvious. I think that it’s fair to hopefully, as the community learns and understands the situation, they’ll be able to offer a recommendation, and our recommendation, their recommendation, the board’s recommendation will all align.
“These services are for the community,” he said.