Pleasant Prairie man, 80, seriously injured while riding bicycle

An 80-year-old Pleasant Prairie man was seriously injured Monday while riding his bicycle.

Sgt. David Wright of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called to the 12200 block of 136th Avenue in Bristol at 3:59 p.m. Monday for a report of an injured man.

The man was found unconscious in a ditch along with his bicycle, with injuries to his face and arms. Wright said the man was unconscious but breathing when deputies arrived.

He was taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Although there were reports that the man may have been struck by a car while he was riding his bike, Wright said there was no evidence of that.

“It appears that he lost control of his bicycle due to a mechanical failure or medical emergency,” Wright said.

Wright said on Tuesday he did not have an update on the man’s condition.

