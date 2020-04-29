Pleasant Prairie man gets 40 years for attempted murder of teen

A Pleasant Prairie man described as a “wannabe tough guy” will spend 40 years in prison for a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy paralyzed.
Justin Stapleton, 21, pleaded guilty in March to attempted first-degree intentional homicide, robbery and first-degree recklessly endangering safety for the Oct. 22, 2018 shooting of his then 15-year-old neighbor Jared Loetz, then a student and football player at Indian Trail High School and Academy.
At a sentencing hearing Wednesday, Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele said Stapleton’s attack on Loetz was premeditated. She said Stapleton went to Loetz’s bedroom window in the Westwood Estates mobile home park in Pleasant Prairie with the plan to shoot him, angry over a series of events that began the previous October.
“This all happened because Justin Stapleton wanted to impress some girl and save face with some guy and prove his dominance,” Gabriele said, calling Stapleton a “wannabe tough guy” who portrayed himself as a gang member.
According to Gabriele, in the fall a friend of Loetz had talked to a girl that Stapleton cared for. Jealous, she said, Stapleton had gone to Loetz in October 2018 and put a gun to Loetz’s head, making a video while forcing Loetz to say bad things about the other boy.
“He told him if you tell anyone about this I will kill you and I will kill your family,” Gabriele said. “That was the motivation for this offense, because Jared did tell someone. He told his dad, he told his family, and he told them that he was afraid of what Justin Stapleton was capable of and what Justin Stapleton would do.”
According to Gabriele, texts and social media posts show the shooting was premeditated.
“I think when you look at the evidence here it seems more likely that the robbery was the spontaneous event, but the killing, the attempt to kill and the shooting was clearly planned out in advance,” Gabriele said.
At Loetz’s window, she said Stapleton demanded to know why Loetz had told people about the earlier incident with the video. He then demanded the boy turn over his shoes and a gaming system. Although the teen gave Stapleton what he wanted, Stapleton then fired his handgun through the window, striking the boy in the face, shoulder, arm and leg. Another bullet hit his abdomen and then cut through his spine, leaving the teen, who had been a football player at Indian Trail High School, paralyzed from the waist down.
A member of Loetz’s family spoke about the impact of the shooting on Loetz’s life and on the family’s life. “It was his dream to play football, to be in the pros, this incident has taken that from him, he’ll never get that chance,” he said. “A good thing that came out of this is that Jared is a very strong kid. He’s moving along good, but it just does suck that we can’t do the things that a normal kid should do. He’s not going to be able to run and play, he’s not going to be able to get a normal job like most people, he’s not going to be able to grow up and have kids like normal people, it’s tough. We live this every day.”
Judge Jason Rossell said there is evidence that Stapleton has mental health issues, but said that his crime was serious and that the public needed to be protected. Rossell also noted that his sentence could not bring a sense of justice for Loetz and his family. “I can’t restore his ability to walk, I can’t return his enjoyment of physical activity and playing football, I can’t restore the feeling of safety in his home,” he said.
Stapleton’s 40 year prison sentence will be followed by 30 years of extended supervision.
