Pleasant Prairie man gets 40 years for attempted murder of teen

“I think when you look at the evidence here it seems more likely that the robbery was the spontaneous event, but the killing, the attempt to kill and the shooting was clearly planned out in advance,” Gabriele said.

At Loetz’s window, she said Stapleton demanded to know why Loetz had told people about the earlier incident with the video. He then demanded the boy turn over his shoes and a gaming system. Although the teen gave Stapleton what he wanted, Stapleton then fired his handgun through the window, striking the boy in the face, shoulder, arm and leg. Another bullet hit his abdomen and then cut through his spine, leaving the teen, who had been a football player at Indian Trail High School, paralyzed from the waist down.

A member of Loetz’s family spoke about the impact of the shooting on Loetz’s life and on the family’s life. “It was his dream to play football, to be in the pros, this incident has taken that from him, he’ll never get that chance,” he said. “A good thing that came out of this is that Jared is a very strong kid. He’s moving along good, but it just does suck that we can’t do the things that a normal kid should do. He’s not going to be able to run and play, he’s not going to be able to get a normal job like most people, he’s not going to be able to grow up and have kids like normal people, it’s tough. We live this every day.”