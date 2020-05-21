Pleasant Prairie man killed in motorcycle crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Pleasant Prairie man who suffered severe injuries in a Saturday motorcycle crash in the Town of Burlington has died, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

The crash victim has been identified as 48-year-old Scott James Bucko, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

At about 4:06 p.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of the Burlington bypass near Highway 11 for a report of a motorcycle crash.

Upon arrival, deputies found Bucko in critical condition and immediately began life-saving measures. Bucko was transported to a local hospital and then taken via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital on Wauwatosa due to his substantial injuries. He later died from his injuries.

Bucko, 48, was the son of Louise and Jack Bucko, Kenosha. He attended local schools and after high school, entered a successful career of construction and craftsmanship. He started out working with his brothers for Bucko Builders, moving on to various companies and for the last several years was employed with Riley Construction.

He is survived by his life partner, two sons, six siblings, ten nieces and nephews, and five great-nephews. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.