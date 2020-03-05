Pleasant Prairie man pleads guilty to attempted homicide for shooting neighbor

A 21-year-old Pleasant Prairie man faces up to 82 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to shooting a teenager through his bedroom window, leaving him paralyzed.

Justin Stapleton pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide, robbery and first-degree recklessly endangering safety for the Oct. 22, 2018, shooting of his then 15-year-old neighbor. He had been scheduled to go to trial on the charges March 23.

Stapleton was 19 when he turned up outside the 15-year-old’s bedroom window in the Westwood Estates mobile home park in Pleasant Prairie at about 11:30 p.m.

The 15-year-old’s family heard gunfire and went to his room, finding the boy bleeding on the floor.

The teen, a student at Indian Trail High School and Academy, had been shot in the face, left shoulder, left arm, left leg. Another bullet had struck his abdomen and struck his spine, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

The injured teen told police that Stapleton, whom he recognized from the neighborhood and knew as a past student of his high school, had demanded that the teen hand over his PlayStation and his Air Jordan shoes.

He did, he told police, and then Stapleton started shooting.