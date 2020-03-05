Pleasant Prairie man pleads guilty to attempted homicide for shooting neighbor

A 21-year-old Pleasant Prairie man faces up to 82 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to shooting a teenager through his bedroom window, leaving him paralyzed.
Justin Stapleton pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide, robbery and first-degree recklessly endangering safety for the Oct. 22, 2018, shooting of his then 15-year-old neighbor. He had been scheduled to go to trial on the charges March 23.
Stapleton was 19 when he turned up outside the 15-year-old’s bedroom window in the Westwood Estates mobile home park in Pleasant Prairie at about 11:30 p.m.
The 15-year-old’s family heard gunfire and went to his room, finding the boy bleeding on the floor.
The teen, a student at Indian Trail High School and Academy, had been shot in the face, left shoulder, left arm, left leg. Another bullet had struck his abdomen and struck his spine, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.
The injured teen told police that Stapleton, whom he recognized from the neighborhood and knew as a past student of his high school, had demanded that the teen hand over his PlayStation and his Air Jordan shoes.
He did, he told police, and then Stapleton started shooting.
Police searched Stapleton's nearby home. According to the criminal complaint, police found a Glock 17 handgun with a 30-round extended magazine hidden in a crawl space under the mobile home. They also found a bag containing shoes that matched those taken from the injured boy, along with a PlayStation and PlayStation games.
As part of Stapleton's plea agreement Thursday, the state dismissed a gun charge and a second felony charge for an alleged fight in the jail involving Stapleton.
With his plea, Stapleton faces a possible prison sentence of up to 45 years for the attempted homicide charge and up to another 37 years for the two additional charges.
He is scheduled to be sentenced April 29.
