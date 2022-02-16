Pleasant Prairie officially closes book on TIF district that contributed billion dollars to village tax base

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The village has officially retired the tax incremental finance district responsible for laying the infrastructural foundation for such developments as the LakeView Corporate Park and celebrated nearly $1 billion of value it has contributed to the tax base over the last 23 years, its maximum lifespan.

On Monday, the Village Board unanimously approved the termination resolution authorizing the closure of the "TID 2", which was created in 1999 for land associated with development and redevelopment. According to village officials, the project's long-term goal was to pay for expanded infrastructure in the corporate park and diversify the tax base through industrial expansion and high-quality economic development.

"TID 2 is an excellent example of how commitment to vision, investment, and planning can be beneficial to the Village's future," said Village Administrator Nathan Thiel." TID 2 has brought new infrastructure, numerous jobs, and an improved tax base to the community."

The property value of the land before the district was created was approximately $7 million. The village later invested nearly $218 million in the district to provide the public infrastructure needed to develop Lakeview Corporate Parks (east and west), Prairiewood Park and Prairie Highlands Corporate Park.

Village officials said in a release that the improvements within the district created new property values of nearly $1 billion, which produced new tax increment to finance public infrastructure improvements such as new roadways, storm sewers, sanitary sewers, municipal water, site grading, and fiber optic lines. Officials said the district has collected sufficient funds to cover the final debt payment and administrative costs of nearly $13.5 million.

The original boundaries of TID 2 initially included property generally located west of Green Bay Road, east of the Canadian Pacific Railroad, and to the north and south of 104th Street. Throughout its lifespan, the district underwent six amendments, which helped expand it east toward 39th Avenue and west of Interstate 94.

The investment contributed not just to Pleasant Prairie but the greater Kenosha area. Numerous businesses were created in the community, bringing more than 10 million square feet of buildings and generating over 4,750 jobs in the manufacturing, warehouse, distribution, retail, service, office, restaurant, lodging, and health services sectors.

Overall, officials said, the district has helped to keep residential property taxes at reasonable levels and increased the village's tax base, which will provide a reliable revenue stream for many years to come.

