Pleasant Prairie Party in the Park: Totally 80’s announces full line-up of entertainment

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Pleasant Prairie Party in the Park: Totally 80’s, slated for Sept. 24-25 in Prairie Springs Park in Pleasant Prairie, has announced the event’s full line-up of entertainment.

The entire weekend, which kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, will not only feature great music from all genres of the 1980’s but a variety of food from local food trucks and restaurants, a beer tent, and a variety of craft and local vendors.

Friday, Sept. 24, will be a night dedicated to the biggest rock and hair bands of the 80’s headlined by Wisconsin favorite Cherry Pie at 7:30 p.m. The night will open at 6 p.m. with Cherry Pie’s own Josh Becker Trio, which will perform a special 80’s set.

Saturday, Sept. 25, will be a day for the family with bands performing favorite rock and pop hits of the decade as well as costume contests, a moonwalk competition, trivia, bounce houses and more.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Lake Geneva House of Music, one of southeast Wisconsin’s premier performance-based music schools, will be kicking things off Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. This House of Music Varsity Group features very talented 14-, 15- and 16-year-olds, who will be performing their best takes on several 80’s classics, and more.