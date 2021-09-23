Pleasant Prairie Party in the Park: Totally 80’s event ready to party this weekend

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Retro-sonic will take the stage at 3:30 p.m., inviting those in attendance to dance to songs they know and love.

Wisconsin’s ultimate party band, Superfly, will hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. to close out the fest.

Guests are asked to enter off of Hwy 165 (Lakeview Parkway). Parking will be located in the lot off of Terwall Terrace (to the west of the ball fields), and in the Park and Ride to the east. Event parking will not be available at the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex Events Center, Aqua Arena, or Ice Arena.

Attendees can save money by purchasing tickets in advance at: https://pleasantprairietotallyeighties.eventbrite.com/. Advance tickets are only $6 per person and two-day passes are $10, which is an online only option. Tickets on the day of the event are $10. Children under 5 are free.

Guests can bring chairs and blankets. Pets are not allowed in the event.

Food Vendors will include Crazee Ice, El Poblanipo, Gracie’s Kitchen and Catering, Hydn’ Cheese, Mid City Grill, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Pedro’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine, Poparrazzi Gourmet Treats, Roll MKE, Rose Mob Grill, Southern Stop, Supreme Fries and Wisconsin Style BBQ.