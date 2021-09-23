Pleasant Prairie Party in the Park: Totally 80’s event ready to party this weekend

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Get ready for bodacious bands, killer food, and gnarly activities at the inaugural Pleasant Prairie Party in the Park: Totally 80’s event, which is set to open Friday at 5 p.m.
The two-day event will be held in Prairie Springs Park in Pleasant Prairie near the baseball diamonds on the south end of Lake Andrea.
The event will feature 80s-themed cover bands, a variety of food trucks, a beer tent with six different beverage options, bounce houses and slides, a face painter, a mechanical bull, 80’s themed contests and a variety of other local vendors.
Opening night Friday will be dedicated to the biggest rock and hair bands of the 80’s headlined by Wisconsin favorite Cherry Pie at 7:30 p.m. The night will open at 6 p.m. with Cherry Pie’s own Josh Becker Trio, who will perform a special 80’s set.
On Saturday, cover bands will perform the favorite rock and pop hits of the decade. Ruffalo’s Hair Studio is sponsoring a costume contest for both kids and adults. There also will be a moonwalk competition and 80s trivia.
The Lake Geneva House of Music, one of southeast Wisconsin’s premier performance-based music schools, will be kicking things off Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.
The House of Music Varsity Group features talented 14-, 15- and 16-year-olds, who will be performing their best takes on several 80’s classics and more.
Retro-sonic will take the stage at 3:30 p.m., inviting those in attendance to dance to songs they know and love.
Wisconsin’s ultimate party band, Superfly, will hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. to close out the fest.
Guests are asked to enter off of Hwy 165 (Lakeview Parkway). Parking will be located in the lot off of Terwall Terrace (to the west of the ball fields), and in the Park and Ride to the east. Event parking will not be available at the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex Events Center, Aqua Arena, or Ice Arena.
Attendees can save money by purchasing tickets in advance at: https://pleasantprairietotallyeighties.eventbrite.com/. Advance tickets are only $6 per person and two-day passes are $10, which is an online only option. Tickets on the day of the event are $10. Children under 5 are free.
Guests can bring chairs and blankets. Pets are not allowed in the event.
Food Vendors will include Crazee Ice, El Poblanipo, Gracie’s Kitchen and Catering, Hydn’ Cheese, Mid City Grill, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Pedro’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine, Poparrazzi Gourmet Treats, Roll MKE, Rose Mob Grill, Southern Stop, Supreme Fries and Wisconsin Style BBQ.
Beer Tent Products at the tent will include Coors Light, Miller Light, Blue Moon, Lakefront IPA, White Claw and Vizzy. Per the Village of Pleasant Prairie, alcohol sales will close at 9 p.m. nightly.
Other Vendors & Activities will include: ARtscaped by Yacxin, AussieArtistique, Color Street, Corspice, Gospel Intercession, H.O.P.E. Productions, Kenosha News, Mechanical Bull El Patron, Rodriguez Rentals Bounce Houses, and the U.S. Army.
Pleasant Prairie Party in the Park: Totally 80’s is sponsored by the Kenosha News the The Pleasant Prairie Convention & Visitors Bureau.