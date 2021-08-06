Pleasant Prairie Party in the Park Totally 80's event coming to Prairie Springs Park

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — An event filled with bodacious bands, killer food trucks and beer, along with a gnarly 1980’s-themed costume contest is coming to the village’s Prairie Springs Park.

The Wisconn Valley Media Group and Pleasant Prairie Convention & Visitors Bureau are going back in time with the inaugural Pleasant Prairie Party in the Park: Totally 80’s event on Friday, Sept. 24, and Saturday, Sept. 25.

The event is possible because of a grant from the Pleasant Prairie Convention & Visitors Bureau. The majority of the grant funds will be spent on digital marketing in the Madison and Chicago suburbs markets, which will attract overnight visitors to the community.

“We’ve been collaborating with Wisconn Valley since May and they have been a wonderful partner to bring this event to fruition,” said Sarah Howard, director of marketing & communications for the Pleasant Prairie Convention & Visitors Bureau. “It’s a great opportunity to showcase the gem that Prairie Springs Park is to both our local community and visitors.”

Kelly Wells, the marketing and event manager for the Wisconn Valley Media Group, said holding it on the shores of Lake Andrea with the nearby Pleasant Prairie RecPlex will provide the perfect backdrop to the event.