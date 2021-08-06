Pleasant Prairie Party in the Park Totally 80's event coming to Prairie Springs Park

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — An event filled with bodacious bands, killer food trucks and beer, along with a gnarly 1980’s-themed costume contest is coming to the village’s Prairie Springs Park.
The Wisconn Valley Media Group and Pleasant Prairie Convention & Visitors Bureau are going back in time with the inaugural Pleasant Prairie Party in the Park: Totally 80’s event on Friday, Sept. 24, and Saturday, Sept. 25.
The event is possible because of a grant from the Pleasant Prairie Convention & Visitors Bureau. The majority of the grant funds will be spent on digital marketing in the Madison and Chicago suburbs markets, which will attract overnight visitors to the community.
“We’ve been collaborating with Wisconn Valley since May and they have been a wonderful partner to bring this event to fruition,” said Sarah Howard, director of marketing & communications for the Pleasant Prairie Convention & Visitors Bureau. “It’s a great opportunity to showcase the gem that Prairie Springs Park is to both our local community and visitors.”
Kelly Wells, the marketing and event manager for the Wisconn Valley Media Group, said holding it on the shores of Lake Andrea with the nearby Pleasant Prairie RecPlex will provide the perfect backdrop to the event.
“We’re excited to host the first themed event of its kind at Prairie Springs Park," she said. "There’s nothing better than being outdoors when the weather starts to cool down in late September with great live music and good food. Plus, we’ll have fun events for the whole family including bounce houses and fun 80’s themed costume and trivia contests.”
Tickets for the two-day event went on sale at noon Friday at pleasantprairietotally80s.evenbrite.com/
Hours for the event will be from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, and from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Robert Ireland, a sales director with Wisconn Valley Media Group, is hopeful the Pleasant Prairie Party in the Park will turn into an annual event.
“We’ve had success hosting and marketing other events that draw large crowds and drive overnight stays,” Ireland said. “We are excited to bring this to the village, and we hope this can be an annual event that people look forward to each year.”
The Wisconn Valley Media Group hosts events throughout Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth counties.
Most recently, the group held job fairs in both Kenosha and Racine. This past May, the group hosted the sold out Bacon Fest event in downtown Lake Geneva.
On Sept. 10, 11 and 12, the group is partnering with the Lake Geneva House of Music and the city of Lake Geneva to host Taco Fest, which will be held at the House of Music. For more information on that event visit www.lgtacofest.com.